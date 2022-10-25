Net profit growth of 53% for the first 9 months of 2022 to AED 2.45 billion

ADIB recorded its best ever quarter driven by improved revenues and strong asset growth

ADIB Q3 2022 net profit crosses the AED 1 billion mark registering a 105% growth versus the same period last year where it was AED 493 million in Q3 2021

53% y-o-y increase in Net Profit to AED 2.45 billion for the first 9 months of 2022 versus AED 1.60 billion in the same period last year

ROE improving 6.6 percentage points to reach 19.6% versus 13.0% in the same period last year

Revenue for the first 9 months up 10% y-o-y to AED 4.5 billion versus AED 4.09 billion same period last year

Funded income for the first 9 months grew by 10% to AED 2.8 billion verses AED 2.5 billion last year driven by higher volumes

Fees and commissions for the first 9 months grew by 22% to reach AED 839 million versus AED 689 million in the same period last year

Cost to income ratio improved 4.6 percentage points to 37.6% versus 42.2% driven by revenue growth and effective cost control strategy

Improved economic outlook drives 53% impairment decline, despite improved coverage on non-performing financing

Steady balance sheet growth to AED 147 billion with 16% customer financing growth to reach AED 103 billion versus AED 89 billion in Q3 2021

Deposits grew 11% y-o-y to reach AED 119 billion versus AED 107 billion last year

Robust capital position with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.8%

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported the highest quarterly net profit with AED 1 billion in Q3 2022 where it was AED 493 million in Q3 2021 marking a 105% growth versus the same period last year. The bank registered a year-on-year growth in Net Profit of 53% for the first 9 months of 2022 to AED 2.45 billion from AED 1.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, reflecting strong top-line growth across all key businesses. Revenue for first 9 months of 2022 improved 10% to AED 4,516 million compared to AED 4,093 million last year. This was driven by 22% increase in fees and commissions and 10% growth in funded income to AED 2,802 million, achieved from the growth in customer financing and higher rates.

Cost to income ratio was managed down to cross the 40% mark for the first 9 months with an improvement of 4.6 percentage points to 37.6%. This was helped by higher revenues and cost inititaives driven by the ongoing investment in digital initiatives that brought expenses down by 2% year-on-year to AED 1,699 million

Impairments declined 53% year-on-year to AED 352 million for the first 9 months of 2022, reflecting an overall improvement in economic conditions. This reduction was achieved while improving the provision coverage of non-performing financing (including collaterals) by 4.1 percentage points to 122.4%.

Total assets increased 10% year-on-year to reach AED 147 billion, driven by 16% growth in gross financing and 42% in investments. Customer deposits rose 11% year-on-year to AED 119 billion from strong Current and Savings Accounts (CASA). ADIB maintained a robust capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.8% and a total Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.9%. The bank’s liquidity position was healthy and comfortably within regulatory requirements, with the advances to stable funding ratio at 86.1% and the eligible liquid asset ratio at 15.9%.

H.E JAWAAN AWAIDAH AL KHAILI, CHAIRMAN:

“ADIB is pleased to report its best quarterly results ever. We were able to cross the AED 1 billion mark in net profit for a quarter underpinned by strong business momentum. Our initiatives to diversify our income, expand into new segments while managing asset quality and improving our costs served us well to deliver a record ROE of 19.6%.

“We were particulary pleased this quarter to be recognsied as the safest islamic bank globally, a testament to our solid fundamentals and financial strengths. Our capital ratios and liquidity metrics are robust and we operate in a healthy economic environment backed by a strong and supportive government.

“These strong results, along with our positive outlook for the local economy, will enable us to accelerate our investments supporting our next stage of growth.

As we look ahead we will continue to work towards creating value for all our stakeholders as we aim to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank. We are confident in the economic outlook for the UAE and the region, and will look to accelerate our progress for both customers and shareholders alike.”

NASSER AL AWADHI, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER:

“The record results for the quarter once again attest to the strength of our business and the meaningful progress we are making in transforming our business and capturing new opportunities. Our transformed business, nimble execution of our strategic prioriries and balance sheet strengths have put us in good stead to deliver one of the highest return on equity in the market of 19.6%. We had broad—based customer finance growth of 16% In the first 9 months of this year, growing both retail and corporate book, driving funded income growth of 10%. This demonstrates our leading origination capabilities and our continued focus to grow our market share through specialized offerings and innovative solutions. The positive drivers we saw in business over the last few quarters converted into a solid fee income growth of 22%. We remained disciplined on costs wih our cost to income ratio improving 4.6 percentage points to 37.6% crossing the 40% mark over 9 months for the first time in our history.”

“Looking ahead and while the global economic outlook remains uncertain marked by inflationary pressures, we are confident that our strong balance sheet, capital levels and liquidity combined wih our innovative and agile spirit will position us well to capture new opportunities and continue to support our customers, businesses and the UAE economy to thrive. We will continue to identify new growth areas and invest our resources to deliver sustainable shareholder returns and puruse our growth and transformation plans.”

MOHAMED ABDELBARY, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER:

“ADIB’s net profit for Q3 2022 more than doubled, increasing 105% compared to the same period last year. It was the bank’s best ever quarter where ethe quarterly earnings crossed the AED 1 billion mark. This was due to a strong business momentum wth a record perfomance in customer finance, deposits and fee income.

“This performance was driven by a 10% increase in revenues, led by a strong perfomance in our retail and corporate business. This was helped by strong volumes, early benefits from raising rates and from customers choosing to access more products and services from ADIB. Our continued investment in digital customer transformation is paying off as our cost-to- income ratio further improved by 4.6 percentage points to 37.6%, and this means the strength we have today will allow us to continue to invest in being at the forefront of innovation.

“Our excellent performance this 9 month period is a reflection of our balanced approach to portfolio diversification and operational efficiency and our resultant high asset quality and credit administration practices. Our net profit margin improved and we maintained a strong liquidity, funding and capital positions. As we look towards the future, we can expect to maintain our growth trajectory and build upon our previous success.”

Group Financial Review

Income statement

AED (mn) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Δ% Gross revenue from funds 1,279 1,034 +24% 3,120 2,792 +12% Distribution to depositors (147) (76) +93% (318) (248) +29% Net revenue from funds 1,132 957 +18% 2,802 2,545 +10% Investment income 181 195 -7% 602 667 -10% Fees, commissions income, net 260 228 +14% 839 689 +22% Foreign exchange income, net 103 67 +55% 268 183 +46% Other income 2 2 -1% 5 8 -36% Non-funded income 546 491 +11% 1,715 1,548 +11% Total operating income 1,678 1,448 +16% 4,516 4,093 +10% Total operating expenses before impairment charge (539) (567) -5% (1,699) (1,729) -2% Provision for impairment (125) (384) -67% (352) (751) -53% Profit before zakat and income tax 1,014 497 +104% 2,465 1,613 +53% Zakat and tax (4) (4) +0.5% (13) (11) +20% Profit after zakat and tax 1,010 493 +105% 2,452 1,602 +53% Non-controllable interest (0.5) (0.3) +58% (1.3) (0.7) +92% Profit attributable to equity holders of the bank 1,010 493 +105% 2,450 1,601 +53% EPS 0.25 0.11 +131% 0.61 0.38 +62% Net profit margin – YTD 3.35% 3.12% +23bps Cost to income ratio 32.1% 39.2% -7.0ppts 37.6% 42.2% -4.6ppts Cost of risk – YTD 0.38% 1.10% -72bps ROAE – YTD 19.6% 13.0% +6.6ppts ROAA – YTD 2.33% 1.64% +69bps

Group net profit grew 53% in the first 9 months of 2022 to AED 2.45 billion compared to AED 1.6 billion in the corresponding period in 2021. This was driven by solid growth in revenues, improved operating efficiency and lower overall impairments compared to the previous year.

Revenues: The rebound in the UAE economic activity and an improvement in business momentum lifted revenues by 10% in the first 9 months of 2022 to AED 4,516 million versus AED 4,093 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Funded income rose 10% year-on-year to reach AED 2,802 million with 6% growth in average earning assets thereby increasing the net profit margin to 3.35% as compared to 3.12% in the comparative period of 2021, even though there was an increase in the cost of funding of 6 basis points year-on-year. ADIB preserves one of the highest margins in the market, supported by one of the lowest costs of funds in the market.

Non-funded income increased by 11% year-on-year to AED 1,715 million for the first 9 months of 2022, resulting from 22% growth in fees and commission income, and a 46% improvement in foreign exchange income.

Overall revenues were supported by growth in new customers of approximately 93,000 during the first 9 months of 2022, evidencing ADIB’s emphasis on long-term customer relationships and the delivery of superior customer service.

Successful implementation of cost initiatives and the efficacy of the digital strategy resulted in a 1.7% improvement in operating expenses to AED 1,699 million compared to first 9 months of 2021, leading to an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio of 4.6 percentage points year-on-year to 37.6%.

The net impairment charge for the year decreased by 53% year-on-year to AED 352 million, lowering the cost of risk by 72 basis points year-on-year to 0.38%. This reflected improvements in the micro-and macro-economic environment and was achieved while improving the provision coverage of non-performing financing (including collaterals) by 4.1 percentage points to 122.4%.

Balance Sheet

AED (mn) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ% Cash and balances with central banks 18,233 21,110 -14% Due from financial institutions 2,170 4,687 -54% Customer financing, net 98,240 84,419 +16% Investments 19,072 13,420 +42% Investment in associates 1,722 1,424 +21% Investment and development properties 1,992 2,006 -1% Other assets 5,780 6,315 -8% Total assets 147,209 133,382 +10% Due to financial institutions 3,198 2,920 +10% Depositors’ accounts 118,823 107,005 +11% Other liabilities 4,014 3,529 +14% Total liabilities 126,036 113,454 +11% Share capital 3,632 3,632 - Retained earnings 7,594 6,233 +22% Other reserves 5,181 5,298 -2% Equity attributable to shareholders of the bank 16,407 15,163 +6% Tier 1 sukuk 4,754 4,754 - Non - controllable interest 12 11 +6% Equity attributable to equity holders of the bank 21,173 19,928 +6% Customer financing, gross 103,202 89,124 +16% Non-performing financing 8,597 8,025 +7% NPA ratio 8.3% 9.0% -67bps NPA coverage ratio 67.8% 65.7% +2.2ppts NPA coverage ratio with collaterals 122.4% 118.2% +4.1ppts Risk weighted assets 119,432 102,951 +16% Core Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.81% 13.77% -96bps Tier 1 Ratio 16.79% 18.38% -1.6ppts Capital Adequacy Ratio 17.90% 19.47% -1.6ppts Financing to deposit ratio 82.7% 78.9% +3.8ppts Advances to stable fund ratio (AFR) 86.1% 82.4% +3.8ppts Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio (ELAR) 15.9% 19.9% -4.0ppts

Total assets reached AED 147.2 billion as at 30 September 2022, an increase of 10% from 30 September 2021, driven by a growth in net financing and growth of the investment portfolio.

Gross customer financing increased 16% year-on-year to AED 103.2 billion from 30% growth in wholesale financing across Government and public sector enterprises, corporates and financial institutions while retail financing portfolios grew by 10%.

The bank’s investment portfolio increased 42% at 30 September 2022 to AED 19.1 billion

Customer deposits amounted to AED 119 billion as of 30 September 2022, up 11% from 30 September 2021 as CASA deposits increased by 8% to AED 89 billion comprising 74.0% of total customer deposits.

Non-performing financing totaled AED 8.6 billion as of 30th September 2022 compared to AED 8.0 billion as of 30th September 2021 while the non-performing financing ratio improved to 8.3% versus 9.0% as at 30 September 2021.

while the non-performing financing ratio improved to 8.3% versus 9.0% as at 30 September 2021. ADIB continued to maintain a healthy liquidity position with an advances to stable funding ratio at 86.1% compared with 82.4% at 30 September 2021, while the eligible liquid asset ratio was 15.9% as at 30 September 2022 versus 19.9% at 30 September 2021.

The bank further maintained a robust capital position with the common equity tier 1 ratio at 12.8%, a tier 1 ratio of 16.8% and capital adequacy ratio of 17.9% as at 30 September 2022, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements prescribed by the UAE Central Bank.

Segmental Performance Review

Retail Banking Group

Income statement

AED (mn) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Δ% Funded income 2,126 1,862 +14% Non-funded income 427 423 +1% Total operating income 2,553 2,285 +12% Operating expenses excluding impairments (1,355) (1,365) -1% Impairment charge (65) (34) +90% Profit before tax and zakat 1,133 886 +28% Tax and Zakat - - - Profit after tax and zakat 1,133 886 +28% Cost income ratio 53.1% 59.7% -6.7ppts Cost of risk 0.16% 0.09% +7bps

Balance Sheet

AED (mn) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ% Financing, gross 52,721 48,071 +10% Depositors’ accounts 81,178 74,337 +9%

ADIB’s Retail Banking Group (‘Retail Banking’), is the leading bank for UAE nationals and a critical growth engine for ADIB. Retail Banking delivered a strong performance, generating AED 1,133 million of net profit in the first 9 months of 2022, a 28% increase over the same period last year. In addition, Retail Banking continued strengthening their customer propositions and improving channel productivity, resulting in improved sales momentum for cards and 10% year-on-year growth in gross financing to AED 52.7 billion as of 30 September 2022.

Based on encouraging financing growth, revenue for Retail Banking increased 12% year-on-year to AED 2,553 million, on the back of higher fees and commissions on cards and wealth management products

Operating expenses in the first 9 months of 2022 declined 1% year-on-year, reflecting cost optimisation initiatives, and continued focus on process simplification and automation to improve efficiency and deliver better customer experiences.

The strategic focus on delivering an excellent customer experience enabled Retail Banking to expand its customer base by approximately 93,000 customers in the first 9 months of 2022.

Deposits also grew by 9% year-on-year, outperforming the market on deposit growth. This is a testament to the Bank’s strong UAE national and Emirati-focused strategy, which is at the core of the Retail Banking business. This was driven by CASA growth of 8%.

Constomer financing grew 10% to AED 52.7 billion led by growth in personal finance and home finance

New to bank cards acquisition grew 60% from Q3 2021 driven by improved sales process while card spends grew 23%

On digital, the bank continued to introduce industry-leading digital capabilities, redesign the client experience, and enabled its customers to bank anytime, anywhere, on their preferred channels. The provision of the new digital remote sales platform allowed customers to interact remotely, driving significant sales across consumer finance products. Over 45% of account opening are done through digital channels.

ADIB was a leader among UAE banks in facilitating participation for our customers in the IPOs of DEWA, Borouge, and Salik.

Wholesale Banking Group

Income statement

AED (mn) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Δ% Funded income 534 446 +20% Non-funded income 245 184 +33% Total operating income 779 630 +24% Operating expenses excluding impairments (205) (206) -0.5% Impairment charge (153) (500) -69% Profit before tax and zakat 421 (76) +651% Tax and Zakat (9) (7) +19% Profit after tax and zakat 412 (84) +593% Cost income ratio 26.3% 32.7% -6.4ppts Cost of risk 0.5% 2.0% -1.5ppts

Balance Sheet

AED (mn) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ% Financing, gross 43,775 33,559 +30% Depositors’ accounts 24,296 20,855 +17%

The Wholesale Banking Group (‘WBG’) saw an increase in net profit of 593% driven by higher volume and the benefit of rising rates.

of 593% driven by higher volume and the benefit of rising rates. Total operating income grew 24% year- on year reflecting an economic rebound and improvements in non funded income.

Gross customer financing grew by 30% year-on-year to AED 43.8 billion, as a result of a rebound in economic activity and market sentiment, as well as strong momentum in deal execution. This was driven by demand from existing large corporates as well as new to bank clients.

grew by 30% year-on-year to AED 43.8 billion, as a result of a rebound in economic activity and market sentiment, as well as strong momentum in deal execution. This was driven by demand from existing large corporates as well as new to bank clients. The Global Transaction Banking (GTB) team continued to make progress on its transformation journey, offering digitally enabled and innovative solutions to clients.

Revenues for WBG for the first 9 months of 2022 increased 24% year-on-year to AED 779 million.

for WBG for the first 9 months of 2022 increased 24% year-on-year to AED 779 million. WBG’s impairment charge for the period amounted to AED 153 million, a 69% decrease relative to the corresponding period of 2021.

Treasury

Income statement

AED (mn) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Δ% Funded income (193) (96) +100% Non-funded income 649 694 -7% Total operating income 456 598 -24% Operating expenses excluding impairments (30) (30) -0.1% Impairment charge (20) (0.2) +12,949% Profit before tax and zakat 406 567 -29% Tax and Zakat - - - Profit after tax and zakat 406 567 -29% Cost income ratio 6.6% 5.1% +1.6ppts Investment Yield 2.5% 5.0% -2.5ppts

Balance Sheet

AED (mn) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ% Investments 19,072 13,420 +42% Depositors’ accounts 4,441 3,106 +43%

ADIB’s Treasury department saw a decline of 29% in net profit to AED 406 million year-on-year due to a reduction in the revenue for the period by 24% year-on-year to AED 456 million. This was primarily due to adverse market conditions in 2022, partially offset by fee income generation from customers’ activities.

Strategy and Outlook

Strategy

The global banking industry is currently experiencing an unprecedented era of transformation and opportunity. The global drive towards digitalization and Fintech disintermediation is well underway, leading to both increased regulatory liberalization and pressures. At the same time, the Covid pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital products and services and structurally altered working patterns and economic fundamentals, leading to a lower rate and growth environment. Finally, sustainability has become a central theme for consumers, communities, employees and Governments globally and matters of diversity, climate change, staff wellbeing and governance, amongst others, are now critical success factors for corporations and their stakeholders.

Against this backdrop, ADIB conducted its 5-year strategic review in 2021, which defined the bank’s renewed purpose of becoming a lifelong partner for our clients, community and colleagues. Furthermore, ADIB’s vision revamped to be the world’s most innovative Islamic bank.

The bank’s 2025 strategy is built upon 4 strategic pillars:

Continuous Innovation of new Sharia-compliant banking products that will allow the bank to support customers across the retail, SME and corporate landscape remains a key tenant of the Bank’s strategy. This will be supported by the training and development of Islamic banking experts. Additionally, the bank will re-engineer the delivery of products and services and plans to launch innovative digital ventures and new business models. In line with this strategy, the bank launched various products that enabled a growth in market share such as yusr for salary advance, new finance plan to support SME, and easy instalment plan.

ADIB’s strategy is Segment Focused, building on its existing strength in the Emirati retail segment while attracting and developing new business segments where the bank can grow profitably. In this respect, a core focus area includes developing an ecosystem to support Emirati customers across all financial stages in their lives and expanding customer propositions and product offerings across large, medium and small corporations. The bank was able to deliver a double-digit growth in customer financing with all core businesses showing improvements.

Digital Excellence remains at the heart of the 2025 strategy and the bank strives to become a digital-first financial institution. ADIB aims to elevate customer convenience through its digital platforms and become a data-driven organization by leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. At the same time, ADIB will build a modern technology foundation and new digital tools and capabilities for staff to enable seamless, digital processing and front-line delivery, while creating a future-proof workforce.

Finally, ADIB is planning to embed sustainability and ESG frameworks into the existing Islamic banking DNA to ensure a Sustainable Future for the bank, its employees, and the customers and wider community it serves. Under this pillar, ADIB will create a more comprehensive ESG risk framework and policies, develop a Group sustainability strategy and roadmap, and foster existing talents in the organization.

The central objective underpinning the revamped strategy is a commitment to driving value for our stakeholders and the bank’s 2025 strategic targets include reaching a return on equity of 20%, doubling net profit, achieving a cost-to-income ratio below 36%, being ranked first in customer experience measured with the Net Promotor Scores (NPS) and driving digitalization to more than 85% Straight-Through-Processing (STP).

Digital and Innovation

ADIB’s focus on continuous innovation and digital excellence are core tenents of the revamped 2025 strategy.

The number of digitally active customers has increased steadily over the past year. Currently, the bank has 65% of its customers digitally active.

In addition, ADIB continued to strengthen its digital banking capabilities over the period, with a host of new initiatives driving improved adoption and usage rates of its digital services. The bank announced the launch of a new Wealth Management digital platform. ADIB also continues to provide customers with convenient remote account opening services through a government-linked facial recognition system.

Additional highlights of ADIB’s progress on digitalization and innovation include the following:

ADIB’s mobile app was top-ranked in the UAE App store.

ADIB had 70% digital usage

48% of new to bank customers open their account using the app

Digital finance applications increased with 37% of personal finance applications taking place digitally

ADIB received and processed 99.5% of payment fund transfer digitally

ADIB opened a total 8,000 acounts through its new digital product Amwali, the world’s first Islamic digital proposition for youth

New features were added to Mobile app to help increase customer usage and adoption – these include IPO subscription, push notification, Consumer Protection Rights and additional security features for transfers. These enhancements helped maintain overall Consumer Bank NPS (net promoter score) at 60%

As a result of our digital investment and our efforts to keep customers safe and secure, in Q3 2022 ADIB was awarded the status of the ‘safest Islamic Bank globally’ by Global Finance.

Outlook

Following a year of rebound in 2021 which saw a 2.3% increase in economic activity, the local economic environment steadily improved in Q3 2022. Consumer sentiment and spending has recovered and GDP growth is expected to rebound to a positive 5.1% in 2022. This expectation is underpinned by a sharp increase in oil prices which are expected to remain above USD 90 per barrel and sustained government expenditure with moderate inflation rate.

ADIB reported a solid financial performance in the first nine months against the backdrop of a positive economic outlook. Our renewed strategic vision and drive provide a solid foundation for sustained value creation into the medium term ahead, as we continue to execute our 5-year growth strategy.

