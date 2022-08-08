Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has been recognised for its efforts in developing plans that support environmental, social and economic sustainability by Proshred and Enviroserve, global organisations that specialise in waste recycling. The bank received two certificates including the green certificate for e-waste recycling and the certificate of environmental accomplishment for paper shredding and recycling.

In line with ADIB’s long-term vision focusing on sustainability, the bank has been taking steps to ensure a low-carbon operation. It is currently participating in waste recycling initiatives that have resulted in the conservation of 329 trees, 7,358 gallons of oil, 77,456 kilowatts of energy and 135,506 gallons of water.

These certifications are a testament to ADIB’s unwavering commitment to managing the risks and opportunities related to climate change. The bank considers the impact of its operations through environmental performance indicators related to energy saving, waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Part of its environmental objective is to increase awareness among all ADIB employees, suppliers, and customers to reduce the impact of their footprint through initiatives such as waste recycling, responsible purchasing and increasing digital operations to encourage paperless operations.

ADIB is committed to the growth and prosperity of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, supporting the nation’s sustainability objectives, UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030, and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. It has also embedded sustainable future as one of the key pillars in its 5-year strategy plan and will be launching an ESG strategy that helps banks transition to a low carbon operation and leverage ADIB’s commitment to social responsibility.