Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has announced that it would be introducing a one-month grace period on personal finance instalments for its eligible customers at no fees or extra charges. The initiative aims to celebrate Holy Month of Ramadan with customers, which is known to be a month of higher spending, as well as supporting customers in better managing their mid to long-term financial commitments.

Offering payment flexibility on financing during the Holy Month has been an annual tradition for ADIB, which is part of the bank’s efforts to address and cater to customers’ individual finance requirements.

In an effort to streamline the process, ADIB has introduced a user-friendly journey through its mobile app. This enables customers to easily opt-in for a one-time instalment postponement. Eligible customers will receive push notifications or SMS containing a login link to the mobile app. Registered app users will be directed to the postponement banner to select their eligible deferred payments, while non-registered users will be guided to download the ADIB Mobile App to complete the process seamlessly.

This initiative underscores ADIB's dedication to delivering exceptional service and support to its valued customers during this period.

The postponement service is open to ADIB Personal Finance customers with standard tenor plans and will be carried out in batches. For detailed information about the program, customers are encouraged to visit the ADIB website or contact customer service.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 193 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

