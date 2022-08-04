Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in collaboration with DIFC FinTech Hive hosted a ‘speed meeting’ session for the sixth consecutive year. The session aimed at meeting shortlisted participants of the first sprint of the FinTech Accelerator programme 2022, to evaluate how their solutions can integrate within ADIB operations.

This year, eight FinTech startups from various countries were given the opportunity to pitch their ideas and engage in collaborative discussions with ADIB management and digital banking experts. The topics of discussion included Islamic FinTech, RegTech, Payments, Fraud Risk, and Gamification. These startups may continue to explore different avenues for collaboration with ADIB as a means of adding to the Bank’s evolving digital offerings.

Mamoun T. Alhomssey, Chief Information Officer at ADIB said: “Our partnership with Fintech Hive has always been a deeply enriching one. Meeting with driven and imaginative FinTechs is conducive to creating an environment where inventive ideas can flourish, and boundaries are pushed. In line with our vision of becoming the region’s most innovative Islamic bank, we hope that this will enable the delivery of solutions centred around enhancing our customers’ lives and our digital capabilities.”

FinTech Hive is a first-of-its-kind accelerator, launched by the Dubai International Financial Centre to promote the FinTech ecosystem in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The renewed partnership reflects ADIB’s continued support for the DIFC FinTech Accelerator programme.

