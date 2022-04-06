Dubai, UAE: – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced a donation of AED1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest food donation campaign of its kind. The initiative targets supporting underprivileged and disadvantaged communities in 50 countries around the world, uniting efforts exerted by charitable individuals, companies, organizations, businesspeople and philanthropists to provide relief to millions who suffer from hunger or malnutrition.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable & Humanitarian Establishment (MBRCH), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank. The initiative provides a food safety net for those suffering most from food insecurity in underprivileged communities.

ADIB’s donation will secure one million meals, which are comprised of either the key ingredients a nutritious meal, food parcels, or instant smart vouchers that can be traded for food in designated centers in their communities.

An ADIB spokesperson said: “We at ADIB are pleased to be part of the 1 Billion Meals campaign, and to help families in need across the world. We are also proud to be contributing to fight the international hunger challenge by partnering with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global nitiatives (MBRGI) to provide food parcels during the holy month of Ramadan across 50 countries worldwide. This initiative is in line with ADIB’s commitment to support the wise vision of the UAE government as well as its commitment to enhance and develop its social responsibility towards various communities.”

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

