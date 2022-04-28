Revenue up 6% to AED 1.4 billion driven by 12% increase in non-funded income

Effective cost control strategy leads to a reduction of 3.4 percentage points in Cost to Income ratio to 40.9%

Improved economic outlook drives 15% Impairment decline, despite improved coverage on non-performing financing

Steady balance sheet growth to AED 139 billion with 9% customer financing growth and 8% deposits growth

Robust capital position with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.7%

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a year-on-year growth in Net Profit of 18% for the first quarter of 2022 to AED 715 million from AED 608 million in Q1 2021, resulting from solid top-line growth, continued optimization of the cost base and lower impairments. Revenue for Q1 2022 improved 6% to AED 1,409 million compared to AED 1,336 million last year. This arose from an 12% year-on-year increase in non-funded income to AED 620 million and 1% growth in funded income to AED 789 million, achieved despite the lower rate environment.

Cost discipline was maintained amid ongoing investment in digital initiatives with operating expenses declining 2% year-on-year to AED 577 million and the cost to income ratio improved 3.4 percentage points to 40.9%. Impairments declined 15% year-on-year to AED 113 million for the first quarter of 2022, reflecting an overall improvement in economic conditions. This reduction was achieved while improving the provision coverage of non-performing financing (including collaterals) by 9.2 percentage points to 121.1%.

Total assets increased 6% year-on-year to reach AED 139 billion, driven by 9% growth in gross financing and 18% in investments. Customer deposits rose 8% year-on-year to AED 111 billion from strong Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) and short-term Investments generation. ADIB maintained a robust capital position with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.7% and total capital adequacy ratio of 18.1%. Further, the bank’s liquidity position was healthy and comfortably within regulatory requirements, with the advances to stable funding ratio at 86.6% and the eligible liquid asset ratio at 16.0%.

“We are encouraged by our financial results in the first quarter of 2022 as we continue to deliver strong operational performance across all our business lines. ADIB delivered robust year-on-year growth underscored by positive increases in our assets, revenues, and net profits while also maintaining a steady balance sheet growth, liquidity, and capital ratios. Our performance reflects solid momentum across our core businesses, an improved macroeconomic backdrop and is the outcome of our strategic review that was conducted to unlock value, drive growth, and prepare the Bank for the future.



ADIB was able to make tangible progress against our strategic initiatives to drive business growth where we continued to accelerate investments in products, services, and technology. It is clear to us that the refreshed strategic priorities we set out in 2021 are right. Our ambition of delivering a 20 per cent return on equity remains as resolute as ever and we are working to accelerate it.



With our newly elected Board of Directors which includes prominent leaders in business, strategy, and the financial and banking services sector, our vision to be the world’s most innovative Islamic bank is well on track as we are working on adopting innovative ideas to create value for all our stakeholders and bolstering ADIB’s position as a leading bank in the Islamic banking sector.



As we look ahead, we do not believe the global macroeconomics challenges will curtail the local recovery. We see that the UAE economy will continue to improve. We remain confident that we are well positioned, via our multi-pronged growth strategy, to deliver strong results well into the future and to accomplish our objectives.”

“We had a very successful start into 2022 as we continued to see healthy underlying momentum across most of our businesses. The positive performance underscores our commitment to delivering the very best products and services to our customers and long-term value for our shareholders. Across our businesses, ongoing organic growth combined with good expense management drove growth in operating income. I am particularly pleased with our performance in generating robust fee income which led to year on year revenue growth of 6%.



“ We continue to deliver on our 2025 growth strategy and our commitment to serving our clients and communities remains strong. We see opportunities for further growth. We know that customers’ expectations are always changing so we will continue to think of innovative ways to offer them simple and convenient ways of banking that meet their needs. I am committed to building a better bank that will strengthen our stakeholders’ confidence in us and improve our returns. We will continue to identify new growth areas and invest our resources there and enhance our infrastructure and risk management and controls to ensure that we operate in a safe and sound manner and serve our customers with excellence.”



“We will launch new products that meet customers’ needs across all financial stages in their lives.We will build on that momentum, attract new business segments, and enhance our brand and market position. We will also expand our digital market offering in line with our digital transformation strategy to become a digital-first financial institution. We are proud to see fast digital adoption across our retail and corporate segments, with more than 700,000 digitally enabled customers across ADIB’s online banking platforms.”

“We have successfully built upon our momentum from last year and delivered a strong start to 2022. This quarter saw net profit growth of 18% year-on-year up to a healthy AED 715 million in Q1 2022. This performance was driven by a 6% increase in revenues and a 2% decrease in expenses, facilitating an impressive 17% return on equity. In addition to our solid fundamentals and prudent decision making, we witnessed a deposit growth of 8% and gross customer financing of 9% year-on-year. This stable performance is expected to continue throughout the year as we look towards improved economic conditions, evidenced by a 15% decline in impairments. It is evident that our strategic decisions to invest in our digital capabilities and improved customer experience are paying off as our cost to income ratio continues to improve by 3.4 percentage points to 40.9%.



“Our excellent performance this quarter is a reflection of our balanced approach to portfolio diversification and operational efficiency and resultant high asset quality and credit administration practices. Our balance sheet highlights our strong liquidity, and improved funding and capital ratios. As we look towards the future, we can expect to maintain our growth trajectory and previous successes.”