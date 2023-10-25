Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a growth in Net Profit of 53% for the first nine months of 2023 to AED 3.75 billion from AED 2.5 billion in first nine months of 2022, reflecting a consistent trend of strong growth. Net profit for Q3 2023 reached AED 1.4 billion with 41% growth versus Q3 2022.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.