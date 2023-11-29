Abu Dhabi, UAE:— Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) continues to demonstrate its dominance in digital innovation by launching a pioneering initiative, "Mediation in the Metaverse". The ADGM Arbitration Centre, a unique digitised space for hearings and mediations, developed this revolutionary platform, which is set to redefine the landscape of dispute resolution by using cutting-edge extended reality (XR) technologies.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week delegates were able to experience the Metaverse service, which connects all corners of the globe with a click of a button. The platform provides an immersive and secure environment for mediation, fortified with advanced security protocols.

The service is designed to be as intuitive and interactive as possible, equipped with video avatars of all participants embedded within the virtual environment, enabling a near real-world experience. Features include private virtual reality rooms, bespoke mediator controls, as well as secure document presentation facilities.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and CEO of ADGM Courts said, “In keeping with our commitment to be unique and make a sustainable impact across all forms of dispute resolution, the Metaverse service is our next exceptional move to transform mediation across the world. This is not aspirational - this is a reality, and this is a game changer for parties wishing to dictate the destiny for the resolution of their dispute. This is all about the future and the ADGM Arbitration Centre staying in synch in every way possible with our investors, businesses and dispute resolution community.”

The Metaverse service reflects ADGM’s continued efforts to support the acceleration of the UAE's green economy agenda by eliminating travel and reducing carbon emissions in dispute resolution. This is the first iteration of the Metaverse platform, which is planned to increase its reach while rolling out the use of AI technologies.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

