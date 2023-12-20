Abu Dhabi, UAE: Responding to the overwhelming interest in ADGM as a leading hub for dispute resolution, the ADGM Arbitration Centre is launching “ODR@ADGM”, an online dispute resolution platform that hosts a fully digitalised settlement and mediation service. Using this advanced service, parties from anywhere in the world will be able to resolve their disputes through self-guided negotiations or, ultimately, mediation facilitated by internationally accredited mediators.

ODR@ADGM is a secure and confidential platform where priority is placed on parties remaining in full control of the resolution of their dispute. The platform can be accessed remotely and seamlessly, at any time, via the website.

Parties can submit a dispute via the platform and are guided through a series of questions that result in the tailoring of a settlement offer to the other party. An invitation is then sent to the other party to join the platform to engage in the negotiation. Once both parties are registered, online negotiation commences, with flexible deadlines depending on the parties’ needs and requirements. If an offer is accepted, a template settlement agreement is available via the platform, allowing for a self-driven solution. Alternatively, parties can create their own settlement agreement with the assistance of their legal representatives.

If settlement is not reached via negotiation, parties have the option to access a mediator, which continues to allow them to stay in control of the outcome of their dispute. With the utmost confidentiality and flexibility, the mediator will actively assist parties to bridge the gap in their settlement discussions and reach a compromise that they both can accept. The savings in time and cost to parties of having such a fully digitalised platform to resolve their disputes in easy reach and without disturbing their day-to-day business operations are immeasurable.

ADGM continues to be a leader in the digital transformation of dispute resolution, especially following the announcement of the recent “Mediation in the Metaverse” launch, as well as ADGM Courts’ blockchain technology solution for the global enforcement of commercial judgments.

Linda Fitz-Alan Registrar and Chief Executive - ADGM Courts said, “We have a laser-sharp focus on delivering continuous digital innovation. The world is rapidly evolving and so must we. ODR@ADGM is an accessible tool for parties to remain in control of the resolution of their dispute, with accessibility, speed and autonomy as key principles of the platform. Importantly, this new platform allows us to continue our mission of expanding the reach of mediation as a preferred form of dispute resolution. ADGM is once again proving that there is a myriad of ways to shift the paradigm of dispute resolution, bringing sustainability to the fore.”

Further information on accessing ODR@ADGM will be available in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

