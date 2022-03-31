The agreement aims to introduce a progressive framework and advance research and innovation capabilities to develop the regional ecosystem and strengthen the financial sector

Partnership outlines three key pillars which include-research and publications, technology development and knowledge dissemination within the key themes of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Credit, and Sustainable Finance

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGM Academy), the educational arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market has announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the National University of Singapore’s Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF). Under the framework of the MoU, ADGM Academy and AIDF will collaborate to bring thought leadership to the fintech community and strengthen the Fintech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The two entities will conduct research into deep-tech solutions to real-world problems facing the financial services sector within the core themes of Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Credit, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Sustainable Finance.

Commenting on the agreement, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer of ADGM and Managing Director of ADGM Academy, said, “ADGM Academy is continuously working with global institutions to build a portfolio of high-quality financial research and development capabilities. We are pleased to ink this agreement with the National University of Singapore, this partnership is another step forward in our goal to empower the financial ecosystem and strengthen the nation’s ambitious economic growth plans and digitisation aspirations. With this partnership, we are looking forward to utilising each other’s expertise and knowledge to build and introduce shared initiatives that strategically support the development and growth of the FinTech ecosystem in ADGM, Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Prof. Duan Jin-Chuan, Executive Director, Asian Institute of Digital Finance, National University of Singapore, said, “This partnership with ADGMA links two leading FinTech institutions in Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Our aspirations, coupled with the expectations of our stakeholders, propel us to commit to the development of inspiring and practical solutions in this digital era. We, at AIDF, look forward to the close collaborations with ADGMA in research advancements, the education of skilled professionals, and nurturing of FinTech entrepreneurs. We see these activities as a vital component in pursuing a better future for our countries. We are also excited by the prospects of potential positive spill overs to other areas across wider regions from this undertaking.”

The agreement focuses on three key pillars that will support in accelerating applied based research in critical future-focused topics, bringing together regulators, policymakers, and academia to discuss and solve real world problem statements from the financial market. The first pillar is research and publication, in which the two entities will conduct in-depth research on the current financial environment, its challenges and future advancements. To further accelerate the research collaboration, strategic research working group (SRWG) will be established, that will include both local and international institutions. The two organisations will collaborate on the co-development of white papers and other academic publications within the field of future-focused technology.

In addition, AIDF and ADGMA Research Centre together will facilitate knowledge exchange across regions and advance research collaboration. It will also explore further cooperation through the Fincubator program to develop entrepreneurship and help innovative ideas to transform into market-ready products and services and drive cross border solutions where possible.

The second pillar is technology development, both the entities will work together on testing and implementation of iCASS (intelligent Credit Analytics Sharing System) into the ADGM Digital Lab Environment to support lenders in making credit facility decisions based on consolidated data and information which will further drive the development of the Abu Dhabi economy within the field of lending for Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs).

The third pillar is knowledge dissemination, AIDF and ADGM Academy will collaborate to bring thought leadership to the MENA Community and to build a technology leadership pipeline for Singapore, Abu Dhabi and the wider Asia and MENA region by conducting seminars and conferences around Artificial Intelligence, Credit, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Sustainable Finance to drive knowledge dissemination. The two organisations will also be working towards creating an ASIA-MENA Fintech Symposium, which brings together regulators, policymakers, key industry players and Fintech start-ups to discuss the global market challenges concerning the development of the Fintech ecosystem.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths spanning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising four independent authorities: ADGM Authority, ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

For enquiries: media@adgm.com

About NUS-AIDF

The Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF) is a university-level institute in the National University of Singapore (NUS), jointly founded by The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the National Research Foundation (NRF), and the National University of Singapore.

AIDF aspires to be a thought leader, a FinTech knowledge hub, and an experimental site for developing digital financial technologies as well as for nurturing current and future FinTech researchers and practitioners in Asia.

For more details on AIDF, please visit www.aidf.nus.edu.sg or follow us on Instagram: @nusaidf and LinkedIn: @Asian Institute of Digital Finance.