Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) joined the international community in celebrating World Environment Day on June 5. Marked this year under the theme, “We have Only One Land”, the occasion aimed to unite global efforts to preserve the environment and sustain its limited land resources.

ADFD emphasized the UAE’s leading role in preserving the environment and addressing negative impacts of climate change by launching various initiatives locally. Through the Green Development Strategy, the country aims to promote long-term growth by focusing on the green economy and maintaining a sustainable environment, as well as preserve natural resources for future generations. ADFD contributed to these efforts through the implementation of global best practices in cooperation with partners and international organizations.

The international community has agreed to host the 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Cop 28) in 2023, which demonstrates the importance of the UAE's investments in quality clean energy projects, its quest for effective solutions to tackle climate challenges and engagement in innovative climate action that helps stimulate the economy and build a more sustainable future.

Projects financed by ADFD over the past 50 years have supported sustainable development goals aimed at alleviating poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring peace and prosperity for all by 2030. The Fund has made significant efforts to achieve SDG 13, which pushes for urgent action to address adverse impacts of climate change and reduce carbon emissions. It joined the global initiative to save the environment by launching and financing strategic projects around the world, which also supported socioeconomic development in partner countries.

Renewable energy projects

ADFD started funding renewable energy projects in 1974, having financed 73 of them so far at a total cost of around AED4 billion. They have benefited 52 countries in different continents and helped meet the growing demand for energy in beneficiary countries.

ADFD has established strategic partnerships with various national counterparts, global organizations and development funds to support renewable energy projects. Joint efforts have contributed to the application of the best innovative technologies, development of sustainable solutions and reduction of climate challenges faced by developing countries. ADFD’s important international initiatives that have contributed to promoting renewable energy projects implemented in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) , the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund (UAE-CREF), and the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund (UAE-PPF).

Agriculture projects

Additionally, ADFD attached great importance to the agriculture and irrigation sector, thus greatly contributing to SDG 15 that seeks to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification and halt and reverse land degradation and biodiversity loss.

ADFD financed 59 projects in the agriculture and irrigation sector, which together amounted to around AED6 billion. 22 countries across continents have benefited from these projects involving reclamation and development of vast swathes of agricultural land, preservation of biodiversity and achievement of food security, sustainable economy and social development.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national financial entity owned by the Abu Dhabi government. It was established in 1971 with an aim to help developing countries strengthen their economies by providing concessionary loans for development projects as well as through long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants given by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy by driving private-sector investments, financing national exports and enabling exporters to expand into global markets, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.