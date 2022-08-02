Abu Dhabi-UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, received a high-ranking delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) at several of its advanced technology and manufacturing facilities at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) in Abu Dhabi. Headed by His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, the delegation was welcomed by Trais Alketbi, President – Business Support Services, EDGE and Dr. Ahmed Al Nayeli, Advisor – Managing Director’s Office, EDGE.

During the visit, ADDED’s delegation, which included His Excellency Sameh Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs, and other senior officials, was briefed about the latest developments in EDGE’s manufacturing facilities and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to achieve a sustainable economic development.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

About ADDED

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) regulates the business sector in the emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programmes and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

