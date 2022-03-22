UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Development Fund (ADDB) has participated in the launch of five government university colleges funded by the Fund in Jordan, at a cost of about AED 80.3 million, and these strategic projects are part of jordan's public university development program, which includes the establishment of 27 projects in the education sector, with a total value of AED 466 million to help support and develop the country's education sector.

The Fund funded several development projects in Jordan in strategic sectors, such as energy, transportation, water and agriculture, health and education under the UAE's 2012 grant to Jordan, worth AED 4.6 billion, equivalent to $1.25 billion, under the Gulf Fund for Development program, where projects helped support the Jordanian government's efforts to achieve sustainable economic and social development in the country.

The projects that were opened included a building for the Faculty of Finance and Business, a building for the Faculty of Engineering at Al-Bayt University in Mafraq city, at a total cost of about 40 million dirhams, the opening of the faculty of nursing building, and the construction and equipping of a building for the Center for Energy Research and Studies at Hussein Bin Talal University in Maan, with a total value of AED 22 million, and at the University of Muata in Karak, the building of the Faculty of Pharmacy was opened at a cost of 18.3 million dirhams.

For his part, H.E. Nasser Al-Shiraida, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of Jordan, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates, its wise leadership for their standing alongside the Jordanian people and their leading role in helping the Jordanian government achieve sustainable development..

He also thanked the Abu Dhabi Development Fund for its efforts in financing and managing development grants, noting that these efforts have contributed to increasing the efficiency of services provided to Jordanian citizens and advancing economic development in the country, pointing out that Jordan views the Fund as a key development partner of the government, and we look forward to working with the Fund to strengthen this partnership, contributing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

His Excellency the Minister pointed out that the program to support public universities, is part of the projects funded by the Fund within the UAE Grant to Jordan, where the program constituted an important qualitative shift in the development of Jordanian public universities, especially since it included many development projects that had a clear impact on students and the local community, in addition to his role in building new colleges that constituted a qualitative shift for universities in receiving students from different disciplines.

He said: Since 1974, the Fund has funded a package of strategic projects in Jordan, through concessional loans to implement several development projects in sectors of economic and social priority to the Jordanian government such as infrastructure projects, health, education, industry and mining, agriculture and irrigation, and renewable energy, and is implementing the UAE grant to Jordan worth $1.25 billion in vital priority sectors of the Jordanian government.

"The Fund has maintained strategic relations with the Jordanian government for more than four and a half decades, as the Fund has been instrumental in financing many strategic development projects in Jordan," said H.E. Mohammed Saif al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, noting that these projects have positively affected the growth of the Jordanian economy through the marked improvement in economic indicators and have been an important factor in improving the quality of life of the population, supporting basic services and creating jobs.

"The opening of educational colleges through the fund-funded program for the rehabilitation of public universities comes within the framework of our keenness to promote the educational sector, and to provide buildings and facilities in Jordanian universities among the best international standards, to improve the reality of educational life, absorb more students in various disciplines, and provide the labor market with its diverse needs," he said.

H.E. Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, said: "We are delighted to participate in the launch of five public university colleges in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which contribute to the development of the education sector in Jordan, and enable universities to achieve their goals in improving infrastructure facilities, developing teaching methods and supporting basic services, noting that the new projects will also work to meet the ability of educational monuments to accommodate the continued increase in the number of students from different disciplines, in addition to their leading role in The Jordanian labor market has been provided with its needs for qualified expertise and competencies."

A number of Jordanian university presidents also stressed the importance of supporting the Abu Dhabi Development Fund for universities and funding strategic projects that have contributed to achieving the goals and aspirations of universities in absorbing the increasing student numbers on an annual basis.

Professor Dr. Hani Al Damour, President of Al Bayt University, said that the UAE grant, which was administered by the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, helped enable the university to establish the building of the Faculty of Business Administration, and the building of the Faculty of Engineering, where the two projects were implemented within the highest international specifications, and they are held on an area of approximately 20 thousand square meters, which contributed to the expansion of the capacity of students at Al Bayt University to reach 10 thousand students, pointing out that the two projects include many facilities Such as classrooms, theatres and art laboratories. Through the projects, the University has also been able to activate many community activities.

For his part, Professor Dr. Atef Al Kharasha, President of Hussein Bin Talal University, said that the funding of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund helped enable the university to complete the second phase of its establishment, where the projects funded by the Fund reflected mainly on the development of the university's infrastructure, improving its capabilities to serve students, scientific research, and the local community, as well as the development of the industrial sector in the southern Jordan region.

Professor Dr. Arafat Aoujan, President of Atta University, pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Development Fund funded the establishment of three university colleges, in addition to the building of the Faculty of Pharmacy, which was recently inaugurated and had a positive role in the development of the college and raising the level of its performance, which resulted in the college obtaining a Jordanian quality certificate, in addition to the great development of academic content of its study plans, and the start of the introduction of the master's program in pharmaceutical sciences, pointing out that the project consists of four floors with an area of more than 10 thousand A square meter contains several classrooms and equipped laboratories, in addition to three runways, and a number of laboratories have been allocated in the project for scientific research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

Since 1974, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund has funded hundreds of development projects in Jordan, which have a total value of about AED 6.5 billion. Projects with a strategic dimension, the Jordanian government achieves its economic and social priorities and advances sustainable development.

