Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) awarded 15 entities with certificates of compliance for adhering to the Guidelines of Operation Rooms Standards for government entities in Abu Dhabi.

This comes within the Center’s efforts to support government entities in applying the highest standards to enhance their operation rooms, and their levels of readiness and efficiency in responding to emergency cases. It also comes in line with the Center’s commitment to recognize the entities’ high coordination levels with relevant authorities in order to contribute to elevating the emergencies, crises, and disasters management system in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), said: “Awarding 15 entities with compliance certificates comes in line with our efforts to increase government entities’ readiness to manage emergencies. We are committed to ensuring that operation rooms in various government entities are compliant with the best practices that elevate their ability to efficiently respond to emergencies, crises and sudden changes.”

“We value the entities’ efforts to enhance the readiness of their operation rooms, and we celebrate them today as a key partner in achieving the highest levels of readiness in accordance with international standards. These certificates are a testament to our commitment to highlighting government entities’ efforts and the best practices they follow in their operation rooms. This contributes to promoting knowledge exchange between these entities and consolidating their leading positions in applying the required standards to improve the readiness of operation rooms,” he added.

ADCMC is steadfast in its commitment to elevate the Emirate's readiness to face emergencies, crises, and disasters, as it develops general policies, strategies, and plans related to emergency, crisis, and disaster management, and conducts studies, field visits, audits, and evaluations to ensure the highest levels of resilience and recovery within the responding entities. The Center also plays a pivotal role in coordinating with its partners and stakeholders to achieve its vision of elevating Abu Dhabi’s resilience in the face of emergencies and crises.