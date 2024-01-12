"Auwn Programme for Social Service Wins Two Global Awards

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced that it has won 4 International Awards of Excellence in 2023 from prestigious international institutions that evaluate operational projects and honour outstanding institutions in various fields, including agriculture, food safety, food security, technology and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The "Agriculture and Food Security Data Platform" project, which is an integrated electronic platform aimed at providing the main indicators of agricultural sustainability, biosecurity and food investment, supported by artificial intelligence algorithms necessary to support decision-making on agricultural and food security issues at local and regional levels, won the "IT-Artificial Intelligence Enabled Solution Award" given by (ICMG), a global integrated award for business and information technology engineering. ADAFSA also won the "Excellence, Innovation and Total Quality" Award, awarded by (Bizz Award), for excellence and innovation in leadership, service quality, management system and business results.

As a culmination of ADAFSA's efforts in the field of CSR, the Auwn Programme for Social Service received two international awards from institutions specialising in honouring institutions that offer outstanding programmes and initiatives in the field of social responsibility.

ADAFSA's Auwn Programme for Social Service embodies the vision of the Abu Dhabi government to affirm the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and social cohesion that should prevail in the UAE community. The Authority launched the Auwn programme to enable its employees to play an active role in community development outside the traditional framework, especially in helping and supporting the most vulnerable groups in society, such as the disabled, the sick, the elderly, the poor and the needy, in addition to establishing a CSR culture, providing opportunities to develop humanitarian and community campaigns and initiatives, and participating in volunteer programmes that support the environment and society.

Her Excellency Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA, said that ADAFSA is always looking to innovate and use the latest technologies to improve the quality of its products and services and promote sustainability in the agriculture and food security sector in Abu Dhabi.

HE added that ADAFSA's winning of international awards for excellence in agriculture and food security reflects its commitment to excellence and global leadership in food security.

She further explained that the Agriculture and Food Security Data Platform serves many government and private institutions and supports the strategic decisions needed to improve the agriculture and food security sector, including identifying suitable agricultural land, developing agricultural plans, monitoring prices and ensuring food safety.

She also emphasised that the Auwn Community Engagement Programme is one of ADAFSA's strategic initiatives to support its responsibility to the local community. Since the launch of the programme, more than 130 community events have been organised and more than 114 families have been supported. The programme has also participated in community and environmental development initiatives and supported SME's in the agricultural and food safety sectors.

ADAFSA is one of the first government entities in Abu Dhabi to launch a dedicated CSR programme in the emirate.

The Global Business Excellence Awards are open to public and private sector organisations from around the world. Entries are judged against other entries from the same country. There are four rounds each year with quarterly deadlines and winners for each round hold their title for twelve months.