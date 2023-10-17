Saudi-listed water industry giant signs participation agreement at IDA WCC 2023 underway in Seville

Seville, Spain – Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has signed an agreement to participate in the International Desalination Association (IDA) World Congress 2024, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi between 8-12 December 2024 as the highest exclusive Titanium Sponsor and Innovation Partner

The IDA World Congress 2024 will be hosted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DOE) under the patronage of chairman HE Awaidha Murshid Al Marrar.

The participation agreement was signed on the 50th anniversary of the IDA Seville Summit on Water and Climate Change (IDA WCC 2023), which is currently underway in Seville, Spain, where ACWA Power is involved as Innovation Sponsor.

Commenting on the agreement, Thomas Altmann, Executive Vice President of Innovation and New Technology at ACWA Power, said: "Global industry leaders must make a commitment to innovation that extends beyond rhetoric to actively foster a culture of creativity and problem-solving. ACWA Power has successful a track record of implementing innovation for impact and we are at the forefront of driving such innovation by cultivating and executing visionary ideas with bottom-line impact.”

ACWA Power has a long-standing relationship with IDA, driven by a shared commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability in the water sector. The agreement to join the Abu Dhabi event as the top tier sponsor reaffirms ACWA Power's pledge to embrace cutting-edge technologies and solutions that set new benchmarks for the water sector and solidify its position as an industry frontrunner.

As part of the agreement, ACWA Power will also organise and host a series of innovation initiatives leading up to the World Congress in December 2024, including an inaugural landmark hackathon and other challenges throughout the year, aimed at harnessing and implementing groundbreaking ideas for the benefit of the global water community and to take the topic of innovation to the next level in desalination and water reuse.

“By nurturing and implementing transformative ideas, we are striving to make a lasting impact on the water desalination industry and delivering sustainable solutions that attracts stakeholders from the innovation ecosystem such as the scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and more to contribute and benefit communities worldwide,” Altmann added. “We congratulate IDA on their 50th year anniversary for desalination and water reuse. Our exclusive premium sponsorship of IDA's World Congress 2024 and the innovative initiatives we are spearheading are a testament to our commitment to driving positive change in the sector.”

The IDA World Congress is the foremost global event in the desalination and water reuse industry, attracting experts, innovators, and industry leaders from around the world. This exclusive partnership between ACWA Power and IDA is expected to set new benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and excellence in the field.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 75 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 297.75 billion (USD 79.4 billion), and the capacity to generate 50.1 GW of power and manage 7.6 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

