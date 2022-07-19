Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia/ Seoul, South Korea: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen plants worldwide, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with POSCO Holdings, the holding company of South Korea’s POSCO Group.

The agreement will involve the joint development of green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia, to decarbonise POSCO Group’s power generation, and its steel manufacturing processes, along serving other Korean clients of POSCO Group.

“With tangible project commitments in Saudi Arabia and Oman, ACWA Power is at the forefront of scaling up green hydrogen, whose output—ammonia—will lead to the outcome of decarbonising entire industries, including hard to abate industrial activities like steel manufacturing,” said Paddy Padmanathan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power. “The partnership with POSCO Holdings, a giant in their field, represents our firm commitment towards working with like-minded partners to support global decarbonisation efforts, and the critical and timely achievement of net zero targets as per the timeframes set by the Paris Agreement. This collaboration is yet another significant step forward in ensuring a cleaner, greener future for all, one that is going to be achieved through transformative clean energy solutions, and we are indeed proud of our role in leading the change and driving energy transition globally.”

Green hydrogen and ammonia produced by the partners through new green field investments will support to meet POSCO Group’s ambitious targets to produce 500,000 tonnes of hydrogen globally by 2030. POSCO Group’s output will be used in applications across diverse industries including the company’s own power generation needs, construction, energy, and support other industrial off-takers in South Korea.

As of 2021, POSCO, the steel making company of POSCO Group, has the capacity to produce 42.9 million metric tonnes of steel, making it the sixth largest steel producer in the world, and the largest in its home country of South Korea.

ACWA Power, alongside Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and Air Products, is developing the first at-scale green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia. When complete in 2026, the project will produce 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia per year for the purposes of decarbonising industries, making it the world’s largest facility of its kind.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs about 3900 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 67 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 249.68 billion (USD 66.5), with capacity to generate 42.7 GW of power and produce 6.2 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities.

