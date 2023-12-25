Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has become a full member of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ), a think tank focusing on energy, economic and environmental issues.

The membership will allow ACWA Power to benefit from IEEJ’s experience in analysing energy problems and providing data-led solutions. ACWA Power has gained access to valuable resources such as IEEJ’s vast database of original research that will allow it to strengthen its focus on green hydrogen and renewables, aligning with the company’s dedication to environmentally-friendly initiatives.

ACWA Power’s membership of the IEEJ was announced during the Saudi Japan Investment Forum, an event that aims to bolster cooperation between Saudi and Japanese companies, that took place in Riyadh on 25 December 2023.

The membership enhances ACWA Power’s ability to stay on the forefront of cutting-edge energy research and contributes to the company’s commitment to supporting sustainable progress and development.

Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power, said: “We're incredibly excited about our new status as a full member of the IEEJ. By leveraging this membership, ACWA Power is well-positioned to actively engage in the advancement of green energy technologies, thereby accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable and renewable energy future.”

The IEEJ was founded in 1966 in Japan to conduct research in an effort to support the healthy growth of the country’s energy-consuming and energy-supplying industries, and to enhance of the quality of life for citizens by providing the fundamental data, information, and reports required for policymaking.

IEEJ has since broadened the range of topics it covers, including geopolitical and environmental challenges, including energy studies related to the Middle East.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 310.5 billion (USD 82.8 billion), and the capacity to generate 53.69 GW of power and manage 7.64 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

Media contacts:

Yahya Hamidaddin, Executive Director – PR, Media & Content – YHamidaddin@acwapower.com

Mohammed Al Hasan, Senior Manager – PR, Media & Content – Moalhasan@acwapower.com

Marco Ferrari, Associate Manager – PR, Media & Content – Mferrari@acwapower.com