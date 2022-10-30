​​​​​​Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power Company, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to finance sustainable infrastructure projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the side lines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The MOU was signed by Paddy Padmanathan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power and Nandita Parshad, Managing Director- Sustainable Infrastructure Group, EBRD. The document envisages the continued cooperation of both organisations over the next five years, and will focus on project development in renewable energy, green hydrogen, green desalination across countries.

The countries of focus include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Egypt, with the ultimate objective of jointly supporting sustainable energy transition and enabling power and water access in line with local and global environmental objectives.

ACWA Power has worked with EBRD since 2011 with the institution financing multiple projects of ACWA Power in the Central Asian, Middle Eastern and North African markets.

“With COP27 around the corner in Egypt, the world’s attention will be on constructive implementation plans that have a tangible impact in mitigating climate change,” said Paddy Padmanathan, CEO, ACWA Power. “This MOU with the EBRD is an important signal from financial institutions in finding lasting solutions in the face of global warming, cements a long-standing business relationship and is a vote of confidence in ACWA Power’s abilities in being part of the journey towards a sustainable future.”

“This partnership is important for mobilising private capital and know how to accelerate the energy transition and create economic opportunities to change lives in the countries where the EBRD invests. We look forward to working together to build many more GWs of renewables and newer green technologies”, said Nandita Parshad, Managing Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Group, EBRD.

The EBRD is a London headquartered multilateral development bank which focuses on fostering the transition to open market-oriented economies and promoting private and entrepreneurial initiatives in the countries where it works.

To date, ACWA Power has nine projects under operation or advanced development in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Egypt. Of these, eight facilities are in the renewable energy space.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs over 3,900 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 67 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 249.3 billion (USD 66.5), with capacity to generate 42.7 GW of power and manage 6.2 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities.

