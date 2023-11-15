UK government must take urgent action, leading accountancy bodies warn

Call comes following New York SDG Summit and before COP 28.

United Arab Emirates: Eleven of the world’s leading accountancy and finance professional bodies have urged the UK government to show global leadership and take transformative action to ensure we achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by the 2030 deadline.

In an open letter, organised by ICAEW, the group highlighted that despite being at the halfway point to the 2030 deadline set for achieving the SDGs, we are nowhere near halfway to meeting them.

The bodies urged UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take urgent action to put us back on track, and called on Claire Coutinho, the UK’s new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, to help drive action internationally and rapidly scale up financing for all countries in need.

The open letter comes as world leaders prepare to gather in Dubai for COP 28. It was issued to coincide with September’s UN Summit, held in New York, to review progress against the SDGs and consider next steps.

Among delegates was Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, who addressed the UN Climate Ambition Summit. He urged the international community to remember “we are not powerless” and that the climate crisis can be overcome if we think and act “beyond borders, beyond politics, and beyond our own lifetimes.”

During his speech, Dr. Al Jaber encouraged world leaders to “collaborate, to overcome differences, and to harness the power of collective action.” He also penned an op-ed for Fortune in which he made an urgent plea for comprehensive climate finance reform, urging governments, international financial institutions and the private sector to reshape the financial landscape and align global and domestic financial flows with climate objectives.

Dr. Al Jaber emphasised that without substantial reform, we risk being unable to develop zero-carbon energy, food, and transport systems or invest in the resources necessary to help vulnerable nations confront climate-induced crises.

The UN SDG Progress Report, published in April this year, revealed that the world is on track to meet just 12% of the SDG targets by 2030, while a separate report from UN Global Compact Network UK found the UK was on track to meet 17%.

The UN also found that we have only made headway on over 50% of the targets, including on poverty, hunger and climate, while 30% have stalled or gone into reverse.

Michael Izza, ICAEW Chief Executive, said: “The UN report shows we are nowhere near halfway to achieving the SDGs by the 2030 deadline, which is not only a crisis in the making for people and planet, but also for our economies and global financial ecosystems.

“As accounting and finance professionals working across all areas of the economy, we know first-hand the costs of inaction to the businesses and organisations we lead and advise, so we urge the government to take steps to put us back on track. We are ready to use our skills and expertise to help reshape business practices and implement the changes needed to drive progress.”

Hanadi Khalife, Head of Middle East, ICAEW, said: "COP28 marks a pivotal moment for the UAE as host nation, but also for climate action as the first Global Stocktake is shared, revealing progress and gaps towards achieving the Paris Agreement Goals. In these critical times, it's imperative that the accountancy profession unite and hold businesses and governments to account. Only through collaboration can we ensure that financial decisions align with the urgent need for a sustainable future."

The signatories include the CEOs and/or Chairs from the following organisations:

Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)

Institute and Faculty of Actuaries

Chartered Banker Institute

The London Institute of Banking & Finance

Association of Corporate Treasurers

Chartered Insurance Institute

CFA Society of the UK

CISI

ICAS

CIPFA

AIA

