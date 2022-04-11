DUBAI: ACCIONA, through the collaboration of its R&D+i Department with its Roads and Bridges specialised business unit, has developed new geometric control software for manufacturing the concrete segments used for bridges constructed using the Match Cast method.

This methodology involves manufacturing concrete segments using the previous segment as a mould and a geometric reference to ensure a perfect fit when the segments are assembled. The SeCAC software guides the user during the process to geometrically define the segments and their subsequent manufacturing in the factory, recalculating new dimensional values for each piece, enabling potential variations that may have occurred during the concreting phase of the previous segment to be corrected.

The company launched the development of this new software after constructing the bridge over the Roskilde Fjord in Denmark and the viaduct for the Dubai Metro 2020 project. Both projects reaffirmed the need for a tool that can centralise and automate these processes, which to date has been performed by external software and tools.

This new software will enable ACCIONA to be more competitive and self-sufficient when constructing bridges using this method, which will generate significant cost savings as well as reducing construction times and minimising the social impact among local communities.

The company is currently using this software on the project to construct Section 2 of the Malolos-Clark railway line in the Philippines. An estimated 6,186 manufactured segments will be required for this project.

-Ends-

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global company, leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €8.1 billion in 2021 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.