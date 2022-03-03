RIYADH: ACCIONA is participating in the Saudi Water Forum in Riyadh from 6 to 8 March 2022. The event is sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture under the theme of "Water Sustainability. A Responsibility for all".

ACCIONA will have a stand in the exhibition area (A18) over the three days, where it will present its main activities and projects developed to date in the country and in the Middle East in general, together with other planned initiatives for the water sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with the 2030 Vision of the Kingdom and its National Water Strategy.

During the event a series of presentations and workshops will cover subjects such as water security and sustainability; attracting investment to the water industry; the exchange and identification of experiences to achieve sustainability in water resources, and the end-to-end management of resources, among others.

With this edition, the Saudi Water Forum sets out to become a meeting point for key players, experts and stakeholders in the water sector involved in achieving the objectives stated in the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and its National Water Strategy.

ACCIONA, A LEADING COMPANY IN SAUDI ARABIA

ACCIONA has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia through its Water division, with 6 desalination projects using reverse osmosis technology, another 3 wastewater treatment projects and a contract for the management of the integral water cycle.

Late last year, the publicly-owned Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) announced the financial closure of the Jubail 3B project, a 570,000 m3/day faciity to supply 2 million people in the cities of Riyadh and Qassim. ACCIONA will construct the project together with its partner SEPCOIII.

Also last year, the publicly-owned Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) of Saudi Arabia awarded ACCIONA and its partner RTCC the design and construction of the Shuqaiq 1 desalination plant for US$384 million (€315 million). The plant, with a daily capacity of 400,000 m3, will help to improve potable water supplies and offset the scarcity of water suffered by people living in south-eastern Saudi Arabia. It will provide a new source of potable water for domestic, urban, agricultural and industrial uses.

In the same area, ACCIONA has built -and currently operates for 25 years- the Shuqaiq3 desalination plant, with a treatment capacity of 450,000 m³ per day to service a population equivalent of two million.

On the east coast of the country the company is building the Al Khobar II desalination plant for SWCC in a joint venture with RTCC. This facility will incorporate reverse osmosis technology and have a capacity of just over 600,000 m³ per day, sufficient to cover a population of three million.

In July 2018, the company was awarded the contract to build and commission the Al Khobar I desalination plant. With a daily capacity of 210,000 m³, it provides a service to a population of 350,000.

ACCIONA has also designed and built the Al Jubail RO4 seawater desalination plant for Marafiq in eastern Saudi Arabia. Its capacity of 100,000 m³ per day serves both the city and the nearby industrial complex.

In the field of wastewater treatment, ACCIONA has been awarded the financing, construction and operation for 25 years of the Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2 wastewater treatment plants, together with its local partners Tawzea and Tamasuk. Overall, these contracts awarded by Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) are for US$1,000 million (€855 million) and will provide a service to a population equivalent of over 2 million.

ACCIONA is also responsible, together with its partners Aqualia, Tawzea and HAACO, for improving the efficiency of the water service for 5 million people in the Southern Cluster, through a public-private partnership agreement with the state-owned NWC (National Water Company). The contract includes the management, operation and maintenance for seven years of the integrated water cycle in the regions of Assir, Jazan, Baha and Najran.

See the full programme of the Saudi Water Forum here.

A map of the event is available here.

