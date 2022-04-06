ACCIONA Cultural Engineering is responsible for the museography works and fit-out for one of the world's most innovative and technologically advanced museums dedicated to sports, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

DOHA: ACCIONA Cultural Engineering (ACE), together with local partner UCC as a Joint Venture, is responsible for delivering the Museography works, fit-out and MEP for the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the world's largest museum dedicated to Olympics and sport.

ACE&UCC-JV is responsible for coordinating an international team of specialists, including creative professionals, architects, engineers, artists and replicas manufactures, content creators, AV hardware, digital and media experts, lighting designers and museography specialists, all working together to deliver one of the world's most innovative and technologically advanced museums dedicated to sports. These works include the partial design, development and implementation of the museum as a whole including the Museography Exhibitions, the complete technical development of the fit-out and the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) of the project.

"This is one of the largest project ever undertaken by ACE, and I am proud we were able to deliver it on time and to everyone’s satisfaction despite of the ongoing Global challenges”, says Aitor Tàrrega Astigarraga, ACE and JV Project Director.

In all, 95 companies and more than 700 people from 23 nationalities were involved in delivering the museum, with ACE&UCC-JV in charge of coordinating and integrating all the specialist subcontractors.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum occupies an area of 19,000 m2, including a Café, Gift Shop, Members Lounge, Restaurant, Congress Area, Library, Auditorium, meeting rooms and eight galleries covering almost 9,000 m2 of exhibition space. It is located next to the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, one of the key venues that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November this year.

The museum traces the origins, development and significance of sports in Qatar and the rest of the world. It also seeks to promote the positive values of sports culture.

In addition to the permanent collection, the 3-2-1 will house temporary exhibitions, educational programmes and activities to promote the values of sport.

The museum is part of the Olympic Museums Network (OMN), which currently includes 22 Olympic museums around the world.

The exhibition space is arranged into eight galleries, as follows:

World of Emotion provides an overview of the Museum's themes. A Global History of Sport charts the history of sports across the globe. It includes nearly 100 objects and reproductions, dating from the 8th century BCE to present times, graphics, audio-visual and interactive digital elements. The Olympics gallery follows the evolution of the Olympic Games from ancient times to the birth of the modern Olympics and their significance today. The gallery features a display of every torch from the Summer and Winter Olympic Games from 1936 onwards. The gallery's Olympic Theatre shows an immersive video that tells the story of the birth of the modern Olympics. The Hall of Athletes gallery celebrates sporting heroes from across the world. Qatar - Hosting Nation gallery invites visitors to explore Qatar's role in hosting international sporting events starting with the Asian Games Doha 2006. Qatar Sports gallery presents the development of sports in Qatar, from traditional games such as falconry and camel racing to the arrival of international sport and competitions. The Activation Zone (a design and build gallery) promotes physical activity across Qatar and encourages the adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle. Temporary Exhibitions Gallery.

OTHER PROJECTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

ACCIONA Cultural Engineering has a strong presence in the Museums, Exhibitions and Events sector in Qatar, with outstanding works such as the design, development and execution of 150 media productions for the National Museum of Qatar; the museum development and implementation of Msheireb Museums, and the production of various temporary exhibitions for Doha's Museum of Islamic Art and the Orientalist Museum.

ACE is well established in the Middle East. Achievements include the National Museum of Oman, Dubai Expo 2020 (Sustainability Pavilion, UAE Pavilion, Spanish Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Expo Live Pavilion, Thematic Pavilions and Micro-museums), as well as the Shindagha Museums in Dubai and the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

ACE is also active in events management, having staged the inauguration ceremony for the Laffan 2 refinery in Qatar and the international presentation of the Katara Plaza project, a commercial, cultural and leisure complex in Doha's cultural village.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global company, leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €8.1 billion in 2021 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.