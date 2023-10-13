Dubai: Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the exclusive Renault dealer in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, and the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group, is delighted to announce the Renault Super Sale an exceptional offer happening from October 11th to 15th. During this limited-time offering, customers can enjoy remarkable savings of up to 15,000 AED on a selection of Renault models.

In this exclusive offer, the Renault Koleos shines with cutting-edge tech at its core. Designed with precision for attention-grabbing strength, the Koleos boasts the impressive R-LINK 2 infotainment system as its centerpiece a touchscreen tablet that revolutionizes in-car connectivity. With intuitive menus and effective voice recognition, drivers seamlessly control comfort features, driving aids, safety, and multimedia. Enhancing the experience further is the Koleos's Bose® surround sound system, delivering exceptional audio quality with natural, deep bass and precise sound details.

This Renault also redefines driving with integrated assistance technologies, from adaptive lighting to emergency braking and parking assistance, empowering drivers to tailor their style effortlessly. The Koleos embodies a tech-savvy driving experience that captivates adventurers and tech enthusiasts alike.

The Renault Super Sale offer, serves as a tangible embodiment of Arabian Automobiles unwavering focus on elevating the customer experience to new heights. This significant deal highlights their commitment to guaranteeing that every aspect of the automotive user experience is exceptional.

To seize the benefits of this Super Sale, which applies from October 11th to October 15th, visit the nearest Renault showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. It's your chance to embark on a journey of driving excellence while saving during this upcoming weekend.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

