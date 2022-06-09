Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 won four awards at the ninth edition of the Middle East’s Sports Industry Awards recognizing the region’s best sporting moments throughout the year.

The record-breaking 13th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw an epic title deciding battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton around the newly reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit. The season-finale was watched by over 108 million viewers from around the world. The popularity of the 2021 event and wider Formula 1 season is being carried through into 2022 with the highest early demand for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets to date.

Celebrating the mammoth contribution from the whole Abu Dhabi community, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management CEO, Saif Al Noaimi, said: “The awards extend to so many more parties than just Yas Marina Circuit, the event is the coming together of some of the region’s best and most innovative companies to deliver a remarkable moment in history.”

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won gold for Best Sports Event of the Year, voted for by an independent panel of judges made up of industry experts in the Middle East, and for Best Fan Engagement at a Professional Sports Event, voted for by the fans. The season-ending grand prix was also awarded silver for Best Sports Marketing Campaign.

“They are a recognition of partners, Etihad Airways and ADNOC, as well as the huge support from all stakeholders across the community, who support us throughout the year to deliver a world-class event.” Al Noaimi added “As well as every other partner and supplier who make the grand prix the spectacle it’s become synonymous with, and of course, most importantly, the fans, without whom it would be nothing, thank you for making Formula 1 and specifically the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the memorable event it is.”

Amina Taher, Vice President Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, the title partner of the event since 2009, added “Congratulations to all parties involved with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, the recognition from SPIA is another great testament to why we continue to support this event as title sponsor. Now going into the 14th year, it’s a truly remarkable event that continues to push boundaries and bring the region and global F1 fans together.”

Speaking following the awards ceremony, Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasseri, Director, Group Human Capital at ADNOC commented

“As a longstanding partner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are delighted that this fast-paced and thrilling experience for motor racing enthusiasts, sports fans and the wider UAE community has been recognized at the Middle East Sports Industry Awards. Last year’s truly historic finale produced an incredible amount of energy both on and off the track and we are greatly looking forward to partnering again with Abu Dhabi Motorsport and the Yas Marina circuit at this year’s race as Abu Dhabi hosts the pinnacle event in the F1 race calendar.”

Following the success of the 2021 edition, this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place from November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with another action-packed four days of entertainment and racing action. Tickets are selling out quickly and fans are encouraged to purchase their ticket now to ensure they don’t miss out on one of the year’s biggest events, to purchase, please visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

