AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) and Ishraq Consultation and Development signed a memorandum of cooperation to accredit the British Teaching Diploma, jointly offered by Cardiff and Vale College and Dragonfly Education Group.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mamoun Abu al-Sebaa'. TAGUCI assistant dean for Management and External Relations, and Eng. Muna Hasweh, CEO of Ishraq.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Abu al-Sebaa' announced that the agreement aims to support Ishraq international institution by accrediting the British Teaching Diploma which basically seeks to develop the teaching outcomes by improving teachers’ skills, noting that the higher education sector worldwide suffers low levels of school graduates, in comparison with the skills that university education requires to enable students to move to higher university education.

“Currently, students do not need to memorize a lot of information; they only need to know how to use and implement such information practically, to transform them into innovative skills and to use them to analyze and solve problems,” he added.

For her part, Eng. Hasweh expressed her pride in the partnership with TAGUCI in pursuit of developing the teaching process, not only in Jordan, but at the regional level as a whole.

“Ishraq has been working for more than ten years in the quality education field, seeking to cooperate with her partners in the UK to bring in the Teaching Diploma, developed by one of the most prominent education development enterprises in the world, Dragonfly, in cooperation with Cardiff and Vale University College,” she said.

Eng. Hasweh pointed out that the participating teacher in the Diploma will join a detailed 12 comprehensive courses that cover all teaching aspects. Every course ends with an assessment of the teacher. Following the completion of all courses, the participating teacher presents a project that qualifies him/her to be granted the UK Teaching Diploma certificate.

Ishraq Consultation and Development was established in Jordan in 2007. It provides high caliber professional development courses in the fields of management consultation, training and professional development. Through organizing conferences and forums, Ishraq seeks to meet the needs of its clients and exceeds their expectations by adopting a clear scientific methodology, using the best expertise and global practices in the field.

About TAGUCI

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions and the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), specialized in applied business and information technology. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods, as well as empowering graduates to innovate, create and transform knowledge into marketable products.

For further information about TAGUCI, visit the website: www.taguci.edu.jo