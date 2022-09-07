AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has participated in ‘Jordan’s Accreditation and Placement Standards of Academic Programs within the National Qualifications Framework’ workshop, that was organized by the Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, and Quality Assurance Officer, Ms. Razan Khirfan, represented TAGUCI workshop, inaugurated by the PSUT President, Prof. Mashhoor Al-Refai, in the presence of Prof. Dhafer Al-Sarayrah, chairman of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions, and a number of business faculty deans and quality assurance specialists at the Jordanian universities.

During the workshop, participants discussed several topics including placement of programs within the National Qualifications Framework and the introduction of Jordanian new accreditation standards for academic programs approved by the Commission’s Council to keep abreast with the latest developments in the field of accreditation and quality assurance.

Dr. Al-Nsor stated that the University College's continuous improvement policy concentrates on the advancement of both academic and administrative levels; and comes in line with the vision of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAGUCI board of directors chair, to improve the quality education and its outputs; to ensure the application of local quality and accreditation standards in accordance with the international standards; and to present TAGUCI as an advanced modern university college that becomes global.

Participants also reviewed the concerned authorities’ efforts in all fields to keep pace with scientific development to boost Jordan’s higher education and universities in the global arena. This could be achieved by applying accreditation and local quality assurance standards which would positively contribute to improving the quality of their educational outputs and preparing educational institutions for obtaining international accreditation.

Furthermore, an explanation of Jordanian accreditation standards for academic programs was presented, as well as the administrative prodecures manual and the manual for benchmarking of accreditation standards. That is in addition to the placement of academic programs within the national qualification framework.

