AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a cooperation agreement with INNKNOWVATE Foundation for Management Consultancies to launch the “Knowledge Management Practitioner” program; the first of its kind in the region.

The new program is characterized by its inclusiveness, its case studies, and practical application in various horizontal and vertical industries. That is in addition to making use of the practical application of knowledge management in the public and private sectors as well as non-profit organizations.

Signing such an agreement between TAGUCI and INNKOWVATE Foundation comes in line with the University’s goal of encouraging innovation, as well as providing career development programs, applied training, experiential learning, and professional excellence.

TAGUCI Assistant Dean for Management and External Relations, Mr. Mamoun Abu Al-Sebaa', has announced that the University College always seeks to translate the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAGUCI chairman for improving the educational outputs as well as developing specialized professional expertise in Jordan and around the world by graduating distinguished students with qualitative skills who can keep pace with the requirements and needs of the labor market.

Mr. Abu Al-Sebaa' further added that the University College, through the Training and Development Center, provides specialized professional programs aimed at contributing to the development of human resources, bearing in mind Master’s programs in Business Administration, Digital Marketing, and Supply Chain Management.

This cooperation, Mr. Abu Al-Sebaa' pointed out, to introduce the new ‘Knowledge Management Practitioner’ program with ‘INNKNOWVATE’ is attributed to the fact that INNKNOWVATE is one of the leading organizations in its field, and to TAGUCI’s keenness on delivering diversity professional capacity development programs in different approaches and fields.

For his part, INNKNOWVATE Chief Consultant Officer, Dr. Khattab Salman, expressed his pride in collaborating with TAGUCI, especially since the two organizations strive to achieve common goals by providing specialized quality programs that contribute to improving quality and promoting innovation.

Dr. Salman stated that knowledge management is the process of creating, sharing, using, and managing knowledge assets (expertise, information, and data) of an organization, to improve efficiency and store the organization’s knowledge to enable easy access by others.

He, furthermore, indicated that knowledge management helps improve efficiency and decision making, as well as creating a culture of cooperation and sharing of organizational knowledge across businesses; and improving the clients’ satisfaction, which would effectively impact productivity and innovation. Dr. Salman concluded that the program targets entrepreneurs, public and private sector cadres, and those who are interested in turning their ideas into successful projects.

INNKNOWVATE has been in the management consultancies market for the past 11 years, backed by an experience of 22 years in KM, Strategy, Capacity Building, Organizational Development and Leadership, Performance and Excellence Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, and Content Localization and Culture Synthesis in public, private and non-government organizations in the USA, UAE, KSA, and Jordan.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. It received the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

For more information, please visit the TAGUCI website: https://www.taguci.edu.jo/