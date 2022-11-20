BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), jointly with the Commander of Training at the Lebanese Military Academy in Lebanon, Colonel Georges Sakr, have opened the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Station in the Academy’s library to provide specialized training courses for the military personnel students and researchers. During a tour of the Academy’s departments, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his appreciation for the great role the Lebanese Army plays in developing its military and officer personnel, as well as arming them with science and knowledge.

He, further, affirmed TAG.Global’s readiness to cooperate with the Lebanese Army leadership in providing the library with specialized books and references, in addition to granting access to the E-Library to keep up to date with the latest scientific research in various fields.

For his part, Col. Sakr briefed the guests about the Academy and its inception in 1922, in addition to its academic programs, certificates, and accredited scientific degrees awarded to its students.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, praising the role TAG.Global carries out in Lebanon in fighting digital illiteracy and implementing the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy in cooperation with the government and Lebanese Army leadership.

