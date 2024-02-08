BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), presented laptops produced and manufactured by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), to the Training Directorate at the Lebanese Army to equip its Studies and Scientific Research Hall.

The provision of the technological devices comes in line of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh's belief in the need to support the Lebanese Army as a national duty towards Lebanon in these difficult circumstances.

The Hall was inaugurated in the presence of the Director of Education in the Lebanese Army, Brigadier General Ali Abuhamdan, the representative of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Culture and Media in Lebanon, Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar, the Commander of Fouad Chehab Academy for Command and General Staff College, Colonel Mohammed Bitar, and host of high-ranking officers and individuals from the Education Directorate.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Abuhamdan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the ongoing support provided by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to the Lebanese Army, especially in the areas of education, development, and research, calling for sustained cooperation between the two sides.

He also gave a brief on the Directorate, its mission, and the academic and educational programs it provides to the personnel of the Lebanese Army, praising the efforts exerted by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in Lebanon to eradicate digital illiteracy and implement Lebanon’s digital transformation strategic plan in cooperation with the leadership of the Lebanese Army.

For his part, Mr. Al Ashkar reaffirmed Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s keenness to support the Lebanese Army to overcome the difficult economic conditions Lebanon is facing, noting that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s contributions to the Lebanese Army are stem from his sense of responsibility and national duty toward Lebanon and the Lebanese Army, which undertakes the mission of defending Lebanon’s territory and its people.

Mr. Al Ashkar further outlined the scholarship Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has previously announced to all Lebanese Army personnel to obtain a master's and PhD degrees through the US-based Westcliff University, in addition to the multiple training programs Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital Training Platform offers.