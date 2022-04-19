AMMAN – Under the patronage of Minister of Culture, HE Ms. Haifaa Al Najjar, and in the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), as guest of honor, the Entro Gate Company in cooperation with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), as strategic partner, had launched the ‘2022 Entro for Kids’ contest,

This year's contest, its 3rd session, is held in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of motivating young students to find entrepreneurial solutions for their community problems in different sectors.

The competition is organized and launched by Entro Gate Company in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the American University of Madaba, TAG-KF, and TechWorks - one of the Crown Prince Foundation’s initiatives, in addition to a number of other partners. The contest seeks to establish entrepreneurship and innovation clubs for school students aged between 12-17 years to enhance their innovative skills and tools through the “Entro for Kids Platform”.

On the event Minister Al Najjar remarked: “We aspire to make the entrepreneurship sector one of the key sectors in Jordan, based on our belief in the importance of moving towards the knowledge-based economy and the creation of a generation that embraces entrepreneurship and creativity,”

Dr. Abu-Ghazalehn has also commented stating: “We are just the guardians of the future, and I have a great confidence in our youth”. He pointed out that innovation and inventions lead to national economic growth, underlining the importance of expanding the establishment of finance companies in innovation and inventions, as well as enhancing education for the purpose of innovation in all areas.

Meanwhile, Ms. Samar Obeidat, founder and CEO of ‘Entro Gate’ and the National Youth Entrepreneurship Competition, highlighted the importance of teaching young people and children entrepreneurial skills from early childhood stages, emphasizing that entrepreneurship has become a global trend.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education’s Secretary-General, Mr. Liwa-Eddin Jaradat, director of the Ministry’s Vocational Education and Production Directorate, said that the Ministry constantly promotes, in all its plans and programs, the use of modern technology in education as the best way to develop creativity and excellence among students. He noted that this would positively affect the quality of education and improve the educational process.

On the sideline of the ceremony, a panel session entitled ‘Our Students are the Pioneers of the Future’ was organized with the participation of female graduates of the ‘Entro for Kids’ program, who presented their projects and gave a brief on how entrepreneurship positively influenced their personality.

The ‘Entro for Kids’ program was launched by the Entro Gate Company in 2018 with the support of TAG-KF. It is the first-of-its-kind program in the Kingdom that targets students by giving them training and the required entrepreneurial skills for innovation and creativity.

-Ends-