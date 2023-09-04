AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Master Minds Center - a prestigious educational center that serves students in both national and international streams (IGCSE, IB, and ACT), to cooperate in the fields of training and to exchange technical, scientific and academic expertise.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Zaid Murad, director general of the Center, and Ms. Sana' Al Tal, TAG-KC manager, in the presence of representatives from both sides.

During the signing ceremony, Eng. Murad expressed the Center’s pride in cooperating with TAG-KC, stating that Master Minds Center is one of the specialized educational institutions in teaching international curricula and providing training courses for teachers of international programs domains.

For her part, Ms. Al Tal said that this cooperation comes as part of TAG-KC's vision of training and skills development for teachers and individuals in various specialties, in order to enrich their knowledge with new skills and to expand their horizons. She also expressed TAG-KC's interest in organizing and holding training courses for teachers and individuals in various areas.