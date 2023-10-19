SAINT AUGUSTIN, Germany - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Information Technology International (TAG-ITI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has participated in the workshops and meetings of the RL4Eng Project which focuses on establishing remote and virtual laboratories for teaching and training engineering students in higher education institutions in South Mediterranean and Sub-Saharan regions.

The event was organized by the Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences (HBRS) in Germany.

TAG-ITI's participation comes as part of its role in participating in the RL4Eng Project, funded by the European Union within the Erasmus+ Program.

The RL4Eng Project aims at supporting cooperation between higher education institutions in the southern Mediterranean, sub-Saharan, and Europe in the field of engineering education, implemented by the Yarmouk University in collaboration with 15 academic and industrial partners from Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Tanzania, Germany, and Spain.

During the four-day program, several workshops were organized including an introduction sessions on remote laboratories. Additionally, field tours in the University’s campus and laboratories were conducted for the project members and students, as well as a visit to the Digital Center in Bonn to introduce startup projects.

The Project’s Consortium convened a meeting with all project partners, to discuss the project’s achievements, as well as the steps for establishing remote laboratories in Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tanzania.

For his part, TAG-ITI representative, Mr. Rami As'ad, Innovative media and digital marketing Manager expressed the Organization’s pride in being part of the RL4Eng Project’s leaders and effective participants, highlighting TAG-ITI’s contribution in designing and developing the Project’s website and Portal as well as launching its social media accounts on Facebook and LinkedIn, to effectively contribute to promoting the Project’s mission and activities. He further noted that TAG-ITI developed the Project’s Visual Identity, as several promotional materials that could be used during the Project's activities by all partners.

For further information about the project, visit the websites: www.tagiti.com / https://www.rl4eng.com