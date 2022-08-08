BEIRUT - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and Dr. Mohammad Karkai, general director of Lebanon’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the digital transformation plan of the Fund.

During a visit to the premises of the NSSF accompanied by Chair of Group Management Board at TAG.Global and the accompanying delegation, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh went in a tour to the Fund’s various departments and was briefed on the numerous services offered by the NSSF to citizens.

On the sidelines of his visit, a press conference was held during which Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed his keenness on personally signing the MoU in recognition of his gratitude to Lebanon; the country which provided him with refuge and shelter and became as such the launching platform of his Organization.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh asserted that despite the difficult stage Lebanon is passing through, it would soon be able to overcome the difficult times restoring its active role through creativity and success.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh suggested linking the Fund to the knowledge stations that will be launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs; the stations, which will be entirely equipped by TAG.Global and will also be provided by a special and free Internet line which would enable and enhance communication between the state and any Lebanese citizen electronically.

For his part, Dr. Karaki extended his gratitude to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, describing him as the ‘a great friend who loves Lebanon’ and one of the greatest well-known national and global personalities.

He, further, commended previous cooperation between TAG.Global and the Fund since the two parties had conducted the General Scheme of the Fund’s Information Systems in 2003, according to which, the Fund managed to offer its services without any interruption to beneficiaries during 2006 Lebanon War, and the outbreak of corona virus (COVID-19) in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dr. Karaki presented a copy of the Comprehensive digital transformation plan which he considered a true achievement and an example to follow to be implemented in similar sectors.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Karaki, in his capacity as President of the Arab Social Security Association, presented the Association’s honorary shield to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, calling on him to accept the honor for his efforts and contributions to Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, the Arab countries and the whole world.

Moreover, Dr. Karaki handed over a copy of the Fund’s Digital Transformation and Comprehensive Mechanization (Computerization) Plan to Mr. Abu Osbeh. Consequently, it was also agreed to form a joint committee to study the services and support TAG.Global could extend to implement the Plan.

Lebanon’s Digital Transformation & Governance Network; represented by the Network's General Coordinator, Dr. Nadim Mansouri, has been also assigned to follow up coordination with Mr. Abu Osbeh to implement the projects that will be later agreed upon to maintain the continuity of the digital transformation strategy.

The signing this MoU comes as a result of the eagerness of both parties to cooperate and work together to enable the Fund to complete the digital transformation plan by applying all digital transformation and electronic archiving and indexing services. That is in addition to automating the Fund’s internal and external business procedures.

The signed agreement also stipulates promoting awareness on ICT, E-Solutions, methods of securing files and information security, software solutions and ERP systems as well as renewable energy consulting services.

Additionally, the Fund’s need for capacity-building programs and training in information technology, Internet, and digital literacy skills will also be studied, in addition to contributing to customizing new training programs according to its needs and requirements That is besides, cooperating in conducting specialized economic feasibility studies, tenders and making use of consultants’ expertise from both parties.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties agreed to cooperate in securing the required funding for implementing the Fund’s development projects through internal and external grants.

