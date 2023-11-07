CAIRO - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) have decided to develop cooperation mechanisms between the two sides to jointly contribute to exploring the possibility of establishing two additional investment projects within the existing joint factory for the manufacturing of technological devices, by establishing new production lines for screens and batteries.

Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, and Major General Eng. Mokhtar Abdel Latif, AOI chairman, agreed to continue sharpening the AOI’s ongoing efforts in various areas within the framework of meeting the requirements of Egypt’s sustainable development plans, in line with the policy of enlarging local industrialization, transferring and localizing modern technology to Egypt, and keeping pace with scientific advancements in the industrial field.

The two parties reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to support any initiative that seeks to improve Egypt's national economy, under the wise leadership and guidance of Egypt’s President, His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the AOI and its accomplishments, considering it the national ‘citadel’ of the industry in the country, serving as the engine of technological advancement to localize key industries in Egypt.

It is worth mentioning that the two sides have been collaborating since 2019 in manufacturing and developing technological devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

