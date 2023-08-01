AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office HE Dr. Maen Al Qatamin, founder and chairman of the Digital Entrepreneurship Development Platform (EntreViable), to discuss cooperation in education and entrepreneurship fields.

The meeting reflects the mutual interest, indeed commitment, of both sides to education development, towards graduating qualified youth, capable to become business leaders and entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to the “TAGEPEDIA Digital Learning” project which will be launched shortly, as an integrated parallel system to traditional education, to help in overcoming challenges and barriers in traditional education.

He added that this newly-introduced system will be available in multiple languages; Arabic as well as , English, French, and Spanish, noting that it was developed by experts in the learning and technology fields.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further mentioned that the project would become an accessible platform to everyone running educational programs, as it will include about 4,000 universities and thousands of educational institutions and agencies around the world. He emphasized that participants who complete and successfully pass the training programs will be awarded a university degree in accordance with specific standards.

For his part Dr. Al Qatamin affirmed the positive impact of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh's strategies and approaches in the development of education and technology, pointing out that EntreViable Platform shares the same goals.

He went on to state that the Platform, which was introduced two years ago, and accredited by Oxford University in the UK, was joined by over 160,000 young people from different Arab countries. Dr. Al Qatamin indicated that the Platform in cooperation with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, affiliated with the Arab League, works on a project that aims to qualify one million Arab entrepreneurs and launch more than 10,000 entrepreneurial companies, pointing out that the project will be launched by the end of September 2023 at Cairo University.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Al Qatamin went in a tour of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) showroom, a member of TAG.Global, where a number of technological devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones were displayed. It’s worth mentioning that TAGTech’s technological products will be one of the key aspects of cooperation between the two sides.