BEIRUT – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), signed a partnership agreement with Asaad Kilani Group for Business to cooperate in marketing TAGTech’s technological products at the company's SpaceX Store, Al-Hamra Street in Beirut.

The agreement comes in line with TAGTech’s strategy to facilitate the purchase of all its technological devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, characterized by their high specs and competitive prices.

TAGTech Deputy Director-General, Mr. Ramez Quneibi, stated that the expansion policy adopted by TAGTech internationally and the inauguration of new showrooms come in line with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) in providing technological products that meet all types of customers’ needs. He stated that TAGTech aims at helping everyone to easily purchase its products, through multiple options, for both current and new clients in Lebanon, represented by TAG.Global’s Mr. Yousef Dabbous.

Mr. Quneibi added that Asaad Kilani Group for Business is one of the best shopping companies in Lebanon which TAGTech prides itself on cooperating with, considering that it is the best consumers’ choice for high-quality products that match other global products, in terms of their potential, performance, and prices. That is, in addition, to providing them with superior experiences by responding instantly to their needs.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing various technological devices at its factories in China and Egypt by its experts in the manufacturing and development field, reaching so far up to 20 devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and their accessories. Its devices are offered in more than 50-locations worldwide.

For further information about TAGTech devices, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global

-Ends-