AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), received in his office HE Mr. Eldar Salimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Jordan, to discuss the prospects of establishing TAG.Global new office in Baku; the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan, as well as to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting reflects Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s keenness in developing bilateral relations with Azebaijan, particularly, serving the Azerbaijani community by facilitating the provision of TAG.Global’s various services in their country.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh shed light on the world economic and political future during the current global crises, pointing out that these critical issues will continue to accelerate until they lead to radical changes in the world's dominant forces relationships.

Further, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh emphasized the importance of the Jordanian-Azerbaijani ties, asserting TAG.Global’s eagerness to push for further development. He also affirmed the Organization’s readiness to devote all its expertise and services to this end, noting that TAG.Global is currently making a qualitative shift through its expansion around the world from providing distinctive professional and educational services, to manufacturing high-spec technological devices and digital tools that meet the needs of institutions and individuals alike.

For his part, Ambassador Salimov expressed his appreciation for the leading role TAG.Global plays at the local, Arab and global levels, and for its outstanding services rendered worldwide.

The Ambassador applauded Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s willingness to open a TAG.Global office in Azerbaijan. He also expressed his resolve to continue cooperation with the Tag.Global’s readiness to serve the market needs of his country. He, then, expressed his belief in the mutual benefit Azerbaijan and TAG.Global would gain from opening the Baku office.

-Ends-