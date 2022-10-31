AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform (TAG Digital Platform), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait-based Seattle International Institute for Training - E-Tatwir to cooperate in the field of digital training.

The MoU was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Mr. Jamal Ben Eid Almutairi, E-Tatwir Board of Directors Chairman.

The MoU aims to exchange various recorded and filmed training courses between the two platforms to serve many groups in the Arab region, including university students, graduates, the public and private sectors, as well as entrepreneurs.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of shifting from traditional education to digital learning as the world is heading toward digital transformation, especially after the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the resulting harsh economic conditions.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further stated that TAG Digital Platform seeks through its modern e-training methods to increase professional and qualification levels for all those interested in preparing themselves to compete in the labor market, which, he added, is possible through specialized training programs designed to develop trainees professionally and practically as well as enhancing their abilities and practical experience in various fields.

He further said that the TAG Digital Platform is an interactive platform supported by multimedia that aims to offer a variety of specialized online courses divided into different levels, such as the courses that are developed and designed by TAG.Global’s experts using the latest interactive tools and innovative e-learning methods in order to enhance every aspect of the training experience.

For his part, Mr. Almutairi has confirmed that the world is rapidly moving toward digital transformation in several fields and sectors which includes the domain of training. "This is particularly prominent in the business world where there is a real need for continuous human resource development”, he said.

He went onto to emphasize that the signed MoU will positively contribute to achieving a qualitative leap in modern training and development at the Arab region level, noting that the MoU is the first of its kind that will generate qualitative changes in training and modern integrated learning strategies.

He further affirmed that “such an initiative constitutes a new and sustainable vision that relies on an exceptional strategy to develop the skills of job seekers, as well as those want to develop themselves and create a promising future in various fields. This will be conducted through training programs that are developed in accordance to the latest quality standards in training and learning, presented by specialized trainers in the Arab countries.”

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform (TAG Digital Platform) offers contractual programs specially designed to meet the training needs of any organization in light of the goals it seeks to achieve and the challenges it faces. Such programs are also designed after conducting full assessment of training needs, or according to the specific needs of the client.

E-Tatwir is a specialized platform in professional e-training and self-development produced. It conducts its business in accordance with the best quality standards in learning launched by the Seattle International Institute for Training. It includes several training courses in both Arabic and English.

The Seattle International Institute for Training has been operating for over 25 years in the field of professional training in Kuwait, and is an accredited and representative institute for several international bodies. These include the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) in Kuwait, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI-UK) and several universities around the globe.

