BEIJING - The Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius) was granted the ‘Excellence Award’, for being the One of the Best Chinese Proficiency Test Centers Worldwide, by the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF) in Beijing. This came during the Institute’s participation in the World Chinese Language Congress held during 7-9 December, 2023.

The Award’s shield was received by Mr. Mamoun Abu Al-Sebaa, TAG- Confucius executive director, and Dr. Yang Songfang, dean of the Institute, in a special ceremony attended by over 1200 participants from all over the world, representing universities, institutes and schools that teach and promote Chinese language and culture.

“This year, we celebrate the 15th Anniversary for the establishment of TAG-Confucius Institute that was established in 2008 upon the directions of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh; an initiative attributed to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s belief in the importance of the Chinese language as the language of the future for business and technology,” Mr. Abu Al-Sebaa said, adding that: “The Institute is the first institution to teach the Chinese language and disseminate the Chinese culture in the world in partnership with the Chinese government and the private sector, in cooperation with Chinese Shenyang University.”

Mr. Abu Al-Sebaa further stated that the Institute and its students have received many awards at regional and international levels through its participations in contests organized by the Chinese International Education Foundation. The Institute is considered the first destination for those who seek to learn Chinese language in Jordan, as well as others who aim to pursue their studies in China through scholarships offered on an annual basis by the Chinese government.

It is worth mentioning that TAG-Confucius Institute is the first Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) center in Jordan within which exams are conducted throughout the year. The number of students who sat the HSK has reached so far 10.000 students since the establishment of the Institute.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG- Confucius)

The Institute was established in September 2008 to introduce the Chinese language and culture, as well as achieving a greater mutual understanding between the Arab and Chinese cultures. This unique initiative is based on the cooperation agreement between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global and Confucius Institute in China.

Shenyang Normal University

Shenyang Normal University was established in 1951 in Liaoning Province as a university specialized in teacher training which made it one of the first specialized universities in northern China. The University teaches many majors including science, literature, teaching, and administrative sciences. Shenyang Normal University missions Chinese teachers to the TAG-Confucius Institute according to the highest standards of competency and professionalism.