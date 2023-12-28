BEIJING - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius) has participated in the World Chinese Language Conference held in Beijing in the presence of 2,000 participants from more than 160 interested countries in the Chinese language and culture.

The three-day Conference, organized by the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF), has offered a global platform to discuss China's ever-growing role in the world and the importance of cross-cultural cooperation.

The Conference was attended by a host of prominent Saudi Arabian officials and university presidents, in fulfillment of the decisions of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following his visit to China, to introduce the Chinese language into the curricula of Saudi schools.

During the meeting, TAG-Confucius and the Saudi representatives discussed cooperation in spreading the Chinese language in schools, universities, as well as public and private institutions in the Kingdom, by holding online Chinese language courses, noting that the Institute has successfully received the approval of the Chinese International Education Foundation to start implementing digital education under TAG-Confucius program in Saudi Arabia.

This decision comes in line with the vision of His Excellency the Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping during his keynote speech at the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, in 2022, which was held under the title “Building on Past Achievements and Jointly Creating a Brighter Future of China-GCC Relations”.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute was established in September 2008 to promote the Chinese language and culture. It is the first center to conduct the Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) at all levels in Jordan. The Institute is considered the first destination for those who seek to learn the Chinese language, and others who are motivated to pursue their studies in China.