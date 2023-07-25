AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has received in his office HE Mr. Sajjad Ali Khan, Ambassador Of Pakistan in Jordan, who visited to bid farewell on the occasion of ending his mission.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh thanked the Ambassador for his efforts and achievements in consolidating the bilateral ties between the two countries, affirming the significance of the existing mutual respect and cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan, and the various business opportunities that could take place at all levels in the future. He further stressed TAG.Global’s eagerness to serve Pakistan by providing all its professional services in different areas such as intellectual property, accounting, external and internal audit, corporate governance, and e-archiving, in addition to education and digital learning (Remote learning).

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also affirmed TAG.Global’s readiness to support Pakistan and the Near East markets with technological products; manufactured and produced exclusively by Talal Abu-Ghazleh for Technology (TAGTech) – one of TAG.Global firms, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones that are characterized by their high-specs and comparable to global brands at affordable and competitive prices.

For his part, Ambassador Khan expressed his pride in the deep-rooted ties with TAG.Global, commending Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s wisdom, knowledge and dedication to constructive work. He stated that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh promotes optimism and positive values and thoughts, considering him a model of success and determination despite all the difficulties he has faced and continues to face in his life journey.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) started its business in Pakistan; which is ranked the 33rd largest country globally, through its office in Karachi in 2005, which primarily offers intellectual property, capacity building, consulting, and developing teaching and education methods services to public and private institutions that effectively serve the Pakistani market.

