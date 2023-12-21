Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) dedication to fostering innovation, the University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Creed & Bear Network L.L.C (C&B), a DataTech company that specializes in providing secure and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software solutions penetrating in the finance space. The MoU aims to establish a solid international collaboration in the fields of research, academics, and Fintech.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Flavio Villa, Founder and CTO of C&B, in the presence of leadership representatives from both entities.

Through this collaboration, ADU and C&B will provide students with world-class educational and industrial experience in the field of Fintech and Artificial Intelligence (AI), where C&B will offer students internship and training opportunities at the institution and provide them with grants to work on research projects that align with the company’s themes.

The agreement will see both entities collaborating to host joint workshops and conferences, serving as platforms for knowledge exchange and enriching academics. Additionally, the workshops will delve into consultancy projects and training programs to emphasize skill enhancement in the rapidly evolving Fintech sector.

Furthermore, the advisory board engagement will solidify the collaboration to ensure a continuous exchange of expertise and reflect a commitment to sustained collaboration and shared growth.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, stated: “Our collaboration with esteemed partners, such as Creed & Bear, aligns with our commitment to advancing education and research in Fintech and quantum technologies. Through ADU’s robust ties between academia and industry leaders, we can effectively fulfill our mission of providing our students with diverse learning experiences, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities that await them.”

Flavio Villa, Founder and CTO of Creed & Bear, stated: “This partnership is more than a strategic agreement; it is a bridge between cultures, a dialogue between curious minds, and a synergy between pioneers eager to explore the unknown. Today, we join forces with an ally who shares our vision and values, and this fills me with joy both personally and professionally.”

Vaidehi Gawande, Head of Quantum Computing at Creed & Bear, said: “This partnership marks a significant step towards advancing the frontiers of quantum computing and accelerating innovations that will shape the future. Together, we are poised to unlock the potential of quantum technologies and Fintech and pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries.”

ADU is a multi-campus university in the UAE, which provides an engaging learning environment, quality education, and qualifications that are respected globally, and prepares the students to be the leaders of tomorrow and keep pace with technology.

C&B stands out as the pioneering IT company to dedicate its investments and efforts toward Research and Development in Quantum Computing, poised to transition its cutting-edge technology into the next era of computing power.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About Creed & Bear Network L.L.C:

Creed & Bear Network L.L.C is a Dubai-based fintech company specializing in providing secure and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for trading digital assets. Their mission is to empower and elevate clients' experiences with next-level algorithms.

