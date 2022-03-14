Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a continuous bid to elevate the faculty and student experience, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced a new partnership with Drexel University, a world-class comprehensive R1-level research institution in the USA. ADU continues to collaborate with prestigious local and international academic institutions such as Drexel to provide students with an enriching educational journey and present faculty with research and training opportunities that will upskill them.

Specific to the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) at ADU and the School of Education at Drexel, both institutions aim to conduct collaborative research, accelerate faculty and staff development, explore student exchange programs and publish joint academic publications. Moreover, ADU and Drexel will focus on knowledge exchange and sharing of experiences related to innovative teaching methods and course design. The universities seek to establish a series of symposiums, workshops, conferences and joint dual admission degree programs that will maximize the student and faculty’s journey in their respective fields.

The partnership was reflected through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was represented by Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at Abu Dhabi University and Dr. Penny L. Hammrich, Dean of the School of Education at Drexel, in the presence of members from both institutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of College of Arts and Science at ADU said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Drexel University, a leading university in the USA, as we continue to provide our students with a well-rounded academic experience that equips them with strong interpersonal skills and analytical abilities. We are confident that this partnership will broaden the reach of our professional network and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving.”

Dr. Penny L. Hammrich, Dean of the School of Education at Drexel added: “We are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi University, a leading university in the United Arab Emirates, as we are committed to providing our students and faculty with collaborative and global experiences. We see this partnership as a commitment to bridge the education gap through global partnerships.”

The College of Arts and Sciences at ADU fosters a practical working and learning environment for faculty and students through providing one-on-one mentoring and training. The University continuously encourages faculty to participate in innovative research, competitions and awards that contribute to ADU’s experiential curriculum.

Drexel University’s School of Education promotes a creative and innovative mindset through our research, teaching, learning and service that addresses the evolving educational and societal needs of diverse communities.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder.

To learn more about Drexel’s programs, visit: https://drexel.edu/soe/academics/overview/.