In conjunction with the University’s 20th anniversary,

ADU is participating in the second GCC Exhibition for Training and Education 2023, which will take place from the 24th to 25th of October in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) ongoing efforts to provide students with a well-rounded academic experience and world-class education, ADU is participating in the second annual GCC Exhibition for Training and Education, taking place from the 24th to 25th of October, at Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi. During the exhibition, ADU will showcase its offerings, latest rankings, and accreditations as well as outstanding student and faculty projects focused on engineering topics including the use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as biomedical engineering at Erth Ballroom Stand no. B2.

The exhibition contributes to the University’s continuous endeavors to introduce competitive and accredited programs that align with the UAE Government’s National Agenda and top global rankings. It also signifies the University’s receipt of international recognition for its renowned curricula, innovative learning environment, and exceptional educational offerings.

As part of the University’s participation, a representative from ADU, will partake in the Midpoint Talk show (Virtual) to highlight ADU’s journey over the past 20 years and the achieved milestones, such as ranking as the 13th top university globally according to the ‘Times Higher Education Rankings’ 2023 for best small universities, and 58th best university in the world according to ‘Times Higher Education Young University Rankings’ 2023. These rankings and many others reflect the University’s outstanding accomplishments in the fields of education, research, and academia.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the annual GCC Exhibition for Training and Education, an event that plays a pivotal role in guiding students towards their educational aspirations. With over 100 nationalities represented in our student body, we seek to establish ADU as the university of choice in the region, attracting students from neighbouring countries and around the world. The exhibition aligns with our mission to promote innovation and collaboration in the pursuit of knowledge. We look forward to exchanging knowledge and expertise with our peers in the academic field as well as engaging with students to support them in gaining early learning and experience which will support them in their future career.”

The GCC Exhibition for Training and Education is a prominent annual event designed to provide students with a comprehensive platform to explore educational opportunities and make informed decisions about their future.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

