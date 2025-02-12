UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted two significant speaking competitions, the ‘Sixth Inter-School Public Speaking Competition’ and the ‘First National Undergraduate Public Speaking and Debate Competition.’ Both events were designed to advance students’ speaking and leadership skills, aligning with the UAE Year of Community.

In collaboration with Liwa International School – Falaj Hazza, the ‘Sixth Inter-School Public Speaking Competition,’ was held at ADU’s Al Ain campus and welcomed over 400 students from 56 middle and high schools across the UAE. The competition provided students with essential skills to prepare them for future academic and professional success, such as communication, critical thinking, and leadership. In addition to promoting intellectual engagement and exchange among students from diverse backgrounds, the event featured several enriching workshops and activities led by esteemed faculty members. These included the ‘Body Language’ workshop by Dr. Nadim Khoury, Chair of the Communication Department at ADU and an ‘Introduction to Japanese Anime Art’ by Dr. Rosemary Sulaiman, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication at the university.

The first-ever ‘National Undergraduate Public Speaking and Debate Competition’ organized by ADU’s College of Education, Arts and Social Sciences welcomed university students from across the UAE and Oman. The two-day event served as a platform for students to showcase their intellectual abilities through public speaking and debating. Focusing on the theme of sustainability, the competition addressed critical challenges in the environmental, business, technological and social sectors.

Students competed in three main categories: English debate, original oratory in English and Arabic and impromptu speech in English and Arabic. This approach fostered responsible communication, meaningful discussions and effective articulation in both languages, promoting inclusivity and intellectual exchange.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “These speaking competitions, aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community vision, foster collaboration, develop crucial skills and encourage active participation among students from diverse backgrounds. In an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), we recognize the importance of equipping our students with both knowledge and a strong ethical compass to navigate an ever-evolving world. By emphasizing communication skills, we empower students to become confident, articulate leaders who will play a pivotal role in building cohesive communities. We are immensely proud of all participants for their dedication, as they are the heart of these competitions and we look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in the years ahead.”

The competitions saw over 30 university, middle and high school students win monetary prizes, while all participants received appreciation certificates for their participation.

Both competitions reflect ADU’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and community engagement. They provide invaluable platforms for students to gain the skills necessary to influence both national and international arenas, further solidifying ADU’s role as a hub for knowledge and talent development in the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).