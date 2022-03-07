Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has received an overall 5 QS Stars rating by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) - Stars Rating for the year 2022, with the highest rating possible across the categories of teaching, employability, internationalization, research, online learning, facilities and inclusiveness.
The 5 QS Stars rating reflects ADU's superior performance across key indicators that are vital to the success of a higher education institution. These include the internationalization category, in which ADU received a full score for both student and faculty international diversity, international collaborations and international support center. ADU also achieved 100% in the teaching category for both student and teaching satisfaction. The University earned 100% in employer reputation and career service support under the employability category, as well as in the facilities category for library expenditure, student clubs and societies.
The remaining categories highlight the impact and success of the university's online learning offering, which received 100% for student-faculty engagement, student services, technology and student interaction. The university also scored 100% in innovation, inclusiveness, spin-off companies, incubators, industrial research collaborations, scholarships and bursaries, low-income outreach and student cohort diversity categories.
Professor Waqar Ahmed, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said, "I am delighted to have our world-class standing recognized by the QS Star rating system. QS is the leader in rankings and ratings in higher education and we are pleased to have their endorsement for the university. Abu Dhabi University is committed to all-round excellence, from unparalleled student experience to highest quality teaching in programs that will equip students for productive and successful lives and research that develops academic disciplines and impacts on economy and society. Our collaboration with world leading partner universities gives us an edge in our programs, teaching and research; and it gives our students the opportunity to learn in prestigious partner institutions. Abu Dhabi University will continue to invest in excellence and is committed to supporting the development of the United Arab Emirates and the region."
Earlier this year, ADU was awarded 5 QS Stars for its outstanding online learning, achieving 95% in the overall assessment. The rating was given in recognition of ADU's commitment to online learning, which makes use of innovative tools such as VRM AR, 3D technology, engaging curriculum, effective practices and advanced technologies.
QS Stars is a rating system that provides a detailed look at an institution, enabling prospective students to identify which universities are the best in specific fields such as program strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility, and inclusiveness. In the methodology used for QS Stars, universities are evaluated in dozens of indicators across at least eight dimensions. After the assessment, universities are awarded an overall 'Star' result which ranges from 0 to 5+ Stars, depending on the number of points achieved during the evaluation.
For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home
Abu Dhabi University awarded five-star excellence status in the prestigious QS World University Rankings
QS Stars has awarded ADU a five-star institution rating in a broad range of areas, including teaching, employability, internationalization, research, online learning, facilities, and inclusiveness
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has received an overall 5 QS Stars rating by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) - Stars Rating for the year 2022, with the highest rating possible across the categories of teaching, employability, internationalization, research, online learning, facilities and inclusiveness.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.