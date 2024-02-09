BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, received three awards during the Recognition Awards Ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, organized by the market management on Thursday morning, February 8th. These awards were in recognition of the efforts made by the key participants in the market and stakeholders in the UAE to enhance the development and growth of the capital market and the financial sector in the capital, Abu Dhabi.



During the ceremony, Saeed Musallam Al Mazrouei, the Deputy Chairman of BHM Capital, received the appreciation award for Liquidity Providing to the largest number of registered companies, Diversified Financial Services award, and the largest number of markets registered on the Tabadul Hub award, from Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, in the presence of Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, and Ma’an Al Bostami, COO of the company, along with leaders of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and representatives of prominent brokerage firms in the market.



Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di expressed his pleasure with this honor, which confirms BHM Capital’s commitment to driving the growth of the economy of Abu Dhabi Emirate and the UAE, and its contribution to increasing trading activity in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, attracting a wider range of investors, individuals, and companies. BHM Capital’s approach based on integrity, innovation, customer care, and employing the latest and the most secure and transparent systems, programs, and technologies, enabling customers to achieve the best returns, given to the efforts of the company’s professional experts, who employ their capabilities and experiences to provide a wide range of services and markets.



Al Sa’di pointed out that the partnership between BHM Capital and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange aims to enhance the attractiveness of investment in the market, which includes a diverse group of leading companies, keen on innovation and excellence. He commended the facilities provided by the market to brokerage firms that enables them to perform their work efficiently and contribute more to increasing trading activity, achieving positive results for listed companies and the economy of the emirate and the country alike, while providing investors with rewarding returns on their investments in the leading market in the region and the world.



About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.



BHM Capital Is a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC.



