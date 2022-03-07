The ‘Introduction to Public Policy’ program is the newest addition to the ADSG’s wide range of executive education programs.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human capital in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with The Office of Executive Education at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and NYU Wagner to launch a new non-credit executive education program titled ‘Introduction to Public Policy’.

The purpose of the program is to build the knowledge of Emirati nationals by developing their analytics and technical skills, introducing the participants to the concepts of creation, implementation, and evaluation of policies that address the most significant domestic and global issues of today. The Program uses a range of theories, frameworks, and learning projects to support participants in developing, implementing, and assessing effective policymaking. During the five-month program, participants will learn the required tools to inspire analytical thinking, policy analysis, decision making, financial acumen, and collaboration skills.

Commenting on this partnership, Her Excellency, Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Dean of the Abu Dhabi School of Government said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with NYU Abu Dhabi to continually deliver on our promise of providing unparalleled professional development for Abu Dhabi government employees. Through this program, we aim to provide participants with direct access to industry experts and leading specialists to highlight the added value of continuous learning and development at all levels as part of our efforts to realize the Emirate’s vision and enhance its competitiveness on a global level.”

“This program is an exceptional opportunity to learn how to lead meaningful change and to obtain new levels of confidence in decision-making, which will allow for the creation and development of policies that are relevant to the changes of various industries and bolster the UAE’s position as a global leader in government excellence.”

NYUAD Provost Arlie Petters commented, “The Office of Executive Education’s program Introduction to Public Policy in partnership with Abu Dhabi School of Government is a testament to NYU Abu Dhabi’s continued committed educational outreach efforts to help establish opportunities within the wider UAE community to develop future leaders. We are proud to be a part of this collaboration as a contribution to the development of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy in Abu Dhabi.”

Commenting on the partnership, Eiman Al Zaabi from The Office of Executive Education at NYUAD said: “The world is changing fast, which means executives and managers must constantly adapt, lead, and maintain a vision based on common values and desired results. The Office of Executive Education at NYUAD is uniquely positioned to lead this change by developing world-class programs. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi School of Government will accelerate these efforts by providing the finest educational opportunity in the region for professional development, in line with the objectives of the UAE National Charter 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Plan for 2030.”

“We are delighted to be working with our colleagues in NYU Abu Dhabi and with the Abu Dhabi School of Government to offer this introduction to public policy. Our mission here in New York and around the world is to train the next generation of public leaders. This program allows us to broaden students’ horizons and our own. The deepest learning occurs when we build bridges, locally, regionally, and internationally.” said Rajeev Dehejia from NYU Wagner.

The program is comprised of four modules led by NYU Wagner faculty:

John Gershman, Clinical Professor of Public Service, Director of the International Specialization, and Co-Director of the Capstone Program at NYU Wagner will head ‘Introduction to Public Policy’.

Thad Calabrese, Associate Professor of Public and Nonprofit Financial Management and Director of the Finance Specialization at NYU Wagner will head ‘Financial Management’.

Rajeev Dehejia Professor of Economics and Public Service, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, and Director of the Policy Specialization at NYU Wagner Rajeev Dehejia will head the Program Evaluation.

Nicholas Cagliuso, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Health Administration at NYU Wagner will head Management and Teamwork.

Each module is composed of 15 sessions, each last for half day, covering public policy, financial management, program evaluation, management, and teamwork. Nine sessions will be online and six will be delivered face-to-face.

Participants who successfully complete the program will receive an accredited certificate from NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Wagner.

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 115 countries and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.