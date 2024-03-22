The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department began its Ramadan awareness campaign by creating and distributing seven brief awareness and promotional films, which were aired on multiple television channels and social media platforms during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaign's goals were to raise awareness of the department's new, cutting-edge services and to improve legal culture among different segments of society.

The brief awareness videos cover a variety of topics, including respect for privacy, drug dangers, children's rights, and reckless driving. Regarding the promotional videos, they cover the subjects of automatically paying alimonies in personal status enforcement files and automatically canceling payment-related execution decisions in all court decisions.

The Judicial Department confirmed that the launch of awareness films for the month of Ramadan comes as a continuation of its efforts to spread legal culture and deliver educational messages to all members of society in innovative ways, based on the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department, by promoting the dissemination of legal culture and raising levels of legal awareness among all members of society in a way that supports the maintenance of security and stability, which contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The department clarified that the awareness films that were released addressed behaviours, unfavourable events, and customs that have an impact on society's values and principles. These subjects are kept an eye on by the different departments of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, as well as through ongoing collaboration and coordination with key partners.

In addition, the film “Family Disagreements” addresses the threats to the family and social life and the impact of preoccupation with the phone, social media, and video games on the culture and psychology of family members. It also focuses on the importance of being responsible and maintaining family stability and the negative and harmful effects resulting from negligence, in addition to the rights and duties that fall on the family. It is the responsibility of the family and each individual in it. As for the children’s rights film, it addresses the role and responsibility of parents in caring for their children, not exposing them to the risk of neglect, and taking care of their sound upbringing.

The awareness videos about the risks associated with drugs emphasizes the perils of both using and dealing in narcotics, the grave consequences of addiction that can result in death, and the critical role that parents play in guiding their children away from drugs. The film about reckless driving raises awareness about the serious repercussions that reckless drivers face as well as the value of driving defensively and without putting other people's lives in danger.

While the video on respecting privacy aims to raise awareness among users of social networking sites about the consequences of sharing personal information, the nature of violating privacy, the private lives of individuals, and the social damage and negative effects resulting from it. It also discusses the legal ramifications of violating privacy.

The first promotional film addresses the unique service of its kind in the region that the department recently launched, about adopting the automatic cancellation of execution decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in all judicial rulings, which enables customers to obtain an immediate cancellation of execution decisions related to payment only and approve them electronically and send them to the authorities concerned with executing decisions through the electronic link system with those entities.

The second promotional film deals with the automatic disbursement of alimonies in personal status enforcement files, which is the first of its kind in the region, as it enables customers to deposit the alimony amount by activating a virtual bank account in the name of the Judicial Department for each executive file. This way, the money is automatically transferred to the judgment creditor's account without the need for human intervention.